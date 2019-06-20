Tune-In Tomorrow to ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood Episode 2

Stemming from Xbox’s partnership with ELEAGUE, the first episode of the six-part docu series focused on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports aired on TBS last week.

This premiere episode introduced a diverse set of Gears of War pro players – Yadiel “Sleepytime” Hildago, Gilbert “Xplosive” Rojo, Victor “Powerz” Mateo, Justin “Kenny” Kenny, Kyle “Kyle” Mason, and Danny “Identivez” Santillana.

Each player, connected to each other through past teams, roster changes, and relationships, brings a different angle to the series. Episode 1 focused on Yadiel’s. Through his lens, the Gears Esports scene player and game dynamics were established, and the lines of brotherhood began to be pushed. Yadiel’s personal story of overcoming challenging language barriers and pushing himself for years to grow into a strong player and leader, only to be betrayed by friend and teammate Danny, set the stage for a groundbreaking human interest esports story.

To continue the Gears Esports journey, be sure to tune-in to the second episode airing on TBS tomorrow, Friday, June 21, at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT. The next five episodes will continue to explore each player’s intense connection to the game and each other as they navigate to become the best players in the world on Gears 5 Escalation 2.0, the mode designed specifically for Gears Esports. Episode 2 of the series dives into Kyle “Kyle” Mason’s emotional backstory as a player who has overcome both personal and professional adversity throughout his Gears Esports career.

In addition to the TBS episodes, ELEAGUE will host Gears 5’s first-ever Esports tournament, with new Versus gameplay, from July 13-14 (Saturday to Sunday), live on Twitch and the premium live sports streaming service B/R Live. The ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series tournament will feature eight of the world’s top teams – many of which will star in the TBS series – competing live within The ELEAGUE Arena at Turner Studios in Atlanta. The final two episodes of the TBS programming will showcase the most exciting moments from the live tournament.

To stay updated, follow @EsportsGears on Twitter and visit Gears.gg. Be sure to also check out ELEAGUE’s channels; @ELEAGUETV and www.ELEAGUE.com.