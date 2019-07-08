All the Details for Gears of War at San Diego Comic-Con

With Gears Pop! and Gears 5 releasing this year, join the developers and minds behind the Gears of War Universe as they discuss the past, present, and future of this storied franchise at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 18th from 1:00 p.m. PST – 2:00 p.m. PST in Room 5AB. Studio Head Rod Fergusson (The Coalition) along with editor Steve Saffel (Gears of War: Ascendance, Titan Books), author Jason M. Hough (Gears of War: Ascendance, Titan Books), editor Chase Marotz (Gears of War: Hivebusters, IDW Publishing), and author Arthur Gies (Gears of War: Retrospective, Udon Entertainment) share their views on the Gears Franchise. The panelists will discuss their approach to storytelling and go in-depth on the characters and stories behind IDW’s brand-new Hivebusters comic book series and Titan’s upcoming Ascendance novel. Moderated by Gears’ Franchise Narrative Lead Bonnie Jean Mah (The Coalition), this panel will give fans new insight into what’s to come from one of the biggest sagas in gaming. Join the Q&A for a chance to win special giveaway items during the panel!

Then join select panelists in the exhibit hall for signings and purchase a limited advance copy of Gears of War: Ascendance, the newly released Gears of War: Retrospective,and Hivebusters Issue #1.

Gears of War Signing Schedule:

Gears of War: Retrospective at Udon Booth 4529 @ 2:30-3:30 PM Author Arthur Gies, Rod Fergusson



Gears of War: Ascendance book signing with at Titan Booth 5537 @ 4:00-5:00 PM Author Jason Hough, Rod Fergusson, and Bonnie Jean Mah



Gears of War: Hivebusters at IDW Booth 2729 @ #2729 6-7 PM Rod Fergusson and Bonnie Jean Mah



Collect all Gears of War published works on Gearsofwar.com