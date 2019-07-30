Feel Like an NFL Superstar: Buy an Xbox One Console, Get a Free Copy of Madden NFL 20

Just in time for pre-season to kick off (pun intended), fans can get a full-download of Madden NFL 20 when they purchase a new Xbox One console for a limited time. Between August 2 and August 17, gamers who purchase an Xbox One X, an Xbox One S or an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition at participating retailers in the U.S. can take to the gridiron with your favorite NFL teams with Madden NFL 20 for no extra cost.

With Madden NFL 20 on Xbox One, experience new gameplay features that’ll take your game to a higher level than ever before. Your upcoming season includes Face of the Franchise: QB1, where you create your college quarterback and start a personalized career campaign mode, and Superstar X-Factor, an abilities progression system that reveals special abilities for today’s most exciting NFL stars.

Pick up your new Xbox One console, copy of Madden NFL 20, and step out onto the field filled with conflicts, competition, and conquering heroes. Because of those who rise to the occasion, a place in NFL folklore is reserved for you.

Games play best on Xbox One. With Xbox One X and Xbox One S, gamers can enjoy features like 4K streaming with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision, premium audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. No matter what console you choose, gamers can access services unique to the Xbox platform like Xbox Game Pass, which gives gamers the freedom to explore a library of over 100 great games, Xbox Live Gold, the most advanced multiplayer network and Xbox One Backward Compatibility. In addition, as part of the Xbox family, you’ll have access to thousands of games, including more than 600 titles in the Backward Compatibility catalog.

***

For more information or to purchase a console, head to Xbox.com, or your local participating retailer, including Microsoft Store near you or online. Like any limited time offer, some restrictions may apply.