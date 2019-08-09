Gears 5 Has Gone Gold – Celebrate with our Full Achievement List

Today, The Coalition and Xbox are proud to announce that Gears 5 has gone gold – a major moment ahead of its launch next month. This is significant for us as game creators, as it means the game disc has been released to manufacturing so that everyone can enjoy and play on September 6 through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition.

“From all of us at The Coalition, we couldn’t be more excited to share Gears 5 with the world. I want thank the team here who has worked so hard for our fans, and we all hope you are all as excited as we are to play Gears 5,” said Rod Fergusson, Studio Head at The Coalition. “This is furthest we have ever taken the franchise, living our studio mantra of ‘if you want to go far go together’.”

With five ways to play Gears 5, this is easily the biggest entry in the Gears of War franchise. Whether players choose to experience the Campaign, compete in Versus, outlast the Swarm in Horde or outrun them in Escape or build the perfect map – there is truly something for everyone.

“I’m very proud of what the team at The Coalition has achieved,” said Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios. “Not only is it the biggest Gears ever, it’s also the most technically refined, with 4K HDR gameplay at 60 frames per second on Xbox One X, cross-play across all modes on Xbox and Windows 10 and Steam, and updated accessibility features such as Adaptive Controller support. Together with day-and-date availability on Xbox Game Pass, we look forward to welcoming more players into the Gears universe than ever.”

Matt, along with leaders from Xbox Game Studios, joined Rod and the team to celebrate together.

Our next stop is Germany, where Gears 5 will be taking over gamescom with the reveal of the all-new Horde mode on Inside Xbox on Monday, August 19 at 5:00 p.m. CEST (8:00 a.m. PDT) followed shortly thereafter by a world premiere of the story trailer for Gears 5 campaign on gamescom: Opening Night Live at 8 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. PDT).

Adding to the excitement for the fans, we’re also unveiling the full achievement list for Gears 5. You’ll be able to add to your Gamerscore across 71 achievements spanning Campaign, Escape, Versus, Horde, Map Builder and more. Whether defeating 50 waves in Horde or completing an Escape Hive without firing a single shot, dedicated players will have challenges of all types to tackle and overcome in Gears 5 while racking up another 1,000 points. Lancers up to those looking to complete Seriously 5.0.

You can find the full achievement list for Gears 5 below, categorized by their corresponding in-game mode. You might even find some hints and secrets regarding the final experience. All spoiler free, of course – we promise!

Thank you again for your support and for following along on this journey with us! Be sure to visit www.gears5.com

Campaign Achievements

Name Description Gamerscore My Body Is Ready Complete Boot Camp 5 It Takes Three To Make A Thing Go Right Complete an Act of Campaign in 3 player co-op 10 Jack of One Trade Complete an Act of the Campaign as playable Jack (any difficulty) 5 I Was Born In A Crossfire Hurricane Use Jack’s Flash ability to stun 3 enemies at once in Campaign 10 Back Atcha Get a kill with ricochet bullets using Jack’s Barrier Ability 10 Back On Your Feet, Soldier Use Jack’s Stim upgraded ability to revive a DBNO friendly in Campaign 10 Shock and Awe Use Jack’s Shock Trap ability to shock 6 enemies at once in Campaign 10 Seraninja Use Jack’s Cloak ability to cloak and execute 3 enemies before de-cloaking in Campaign 10 An Enemy Among Us Get a kill with a Hijacked Pouncer, Warden, Stump and Elite Hunter in Campaign 15 Gimmie, Gimmie, Gimmie Use Jack’s Fetch ability to acquire each Heavy Weapon in Campaign 10 Jack of All Trades Acquire all of Jack’s Ultimate upgrades in Campaign 25 JACKed Up! Fully upgrade Jack’s Abilities and Passives in Campaign 25 Relic Hunter Equip 3 Relic Weapons at one time in Campaign 10 Relics of the Past Kill an enemy with every Relic Weapon in Campaign 20 Not There To Buy A Timeshare Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign 10 And… He’s All Yours Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign 10 Now I Gotta Get Up Again Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign 10 A Mouthful of Boom Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign 10 It’s Time We Fight Them Together Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign 10 Jameson Shipping Depot Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign 10 That Old COG Technology Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign 10 Let’s Get You Some Answers Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign 10 We Need The Old Plan Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign 10 Safe and Sound Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign 10 Cutting It Close Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign 10 Throw A Switch, See What Happens Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign 10 Let’s Keep Pissin It Off! Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign 10 Then We Watch Each Other’s Backs Unlock during Act 4 of the Campaign 10 You Know I Ain’t Going Out Like That Unlock during Act 4 of the Campaign 10 Discovered the True Threat To Sera Complete all Acts of the Campaign (Any Difficulty) 20 All Aboard The Crazy Train! Complete all Acts of the Campaign on Insane 25 It’s Not Hoarding If Your Stuff Is Cool Collect all Campaign Collectibles 15 Pennies from Heaven Scavenge supplies from all fallen Condors in Act 2 and 3 10

Escape and Map Builder Achievements

Name Description Gamerscore Pass The Soap Pass through a refuge shower with 3 Hivebusters in the same shower cubicle 5 Master Of My Domain Complete an Escape Hive on each difficulty 25 Who You Gonna Call? Hivebusters! Complete 5 Escape Hives as each one of Mac, Lahni and Keegan 10 The Three Musketeers Inflict 9000 damage in Escape while 3 Ultimate Abilities are active 15 On The Razor’s Edge Get 100 kills while inside Hivebuster Venom 10 Brought A Knife To A Gun Fight Complete an Escape Hive without firing a shot on Master Difficulty 25 Who’s Your Escape Main? Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Escape Character 10 Master Escape Artist Reach Character Level 15 with Mac, Lahni and Keegan 20 I Made It All By Myself Create and publish an Escape Hive 10 Homegrown Hive Complete a Featured community build Escape Hive 10

Horde Achievements

Name Description Gamerscore Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Beat 50 Consecutive Waves of Horde (any difficulty) 25 Who’s Your Horde Main? Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Horde Character 10 Compulsive Horder Reach Character Level 15 with Kait, JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz and Jack 20 And I’ll Form The Head! Kill a Boss in Horde while all 5 players have active Ultimate Abilities 10 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle As Jack, convert one of each weapon to Power using the Forge in Horde 20 Withdrawal Symptoms As a team, collect Power from all 4 Power Taps within one wave of Horde 20 Perky’s Revenge Get a kill with 3 Perks active in Horde 10

Versus Achievements

Name Description Gamerscore Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship Play a match of Arcade 5 One Sec, I’ll Be Right Back Switch characters in an Arcade match and kill an opponent who previously killed you 10 Where’s My Product Endorsement Deal? Win 5 matches of Arcade 10 My Place In The Machine Complete placement matches for a Ranked Playlist 5 Grind Season Win a Ranked Match in each week of a Ranked Season 25

Progression and Other Achievements

Name Description Gamerscore Sire, Interrupted Kill a Sire while it’s kidnapping a teammate (any mode) 5 A Good Plan, Violently Executed Execute 100 Rejects (any mode) 15 You’ve Got A Friend In Me Make a new Ally in Gears Allies 5 Did We Just Become Best Friends? Reach Level 5 with an ally in Gears Allies 10 BFFs Complete a Versus match with a team of four Level 5 Gears Allies 15 Once More From The Top Re-Up! 20 One, Two, Three Sorties Complete all 3 Objectives for Tour of Duty in a day 5 Corporal Punishment Reach the rank of Corporal in a Tour of Duty 10 Sergeant at Arms Reach the rank of Sergeant in a Tour of Duty 15 LOOTenant Reach the rank of Lieutenant in a Tour of Duty 20 I’m The Captain Now Reach the rank of Captain in a Tour of Duty 25 Generally Awesome Reach the rank of General in a Tour of Duty 50 Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 1 Complete Insane Campaign, Master Horde & Escape Launch Maps & Characters, Get 20 Re-Ups and reach General in a Tour of Duty 100

Gears 5 is available fully localized (spoken language) in English, Mexican Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Traditional Chinese. In addition, it is localized (menus, subtitles) in Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Polish, Russian and Turkish.

Gears 5 will release on September 10 for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass. Early access starts on September 6 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition purchasers. Pre-order details can be found on the Microsoft Store.