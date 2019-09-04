New “Gears Forever” Trailer Shows The Biggest Gears Yet

We’re just a short time away from the biggest Gears yet with Early Access for either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or with Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, and today while fans eagerly await its release, we’ve got a brand new trailer showing off Gears 5’s five modes.

In Gears 5, there are five thrilling ways to play: the all-new aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode Escape; the competitive Versus mode, featuring nine modes including the all-new Arcade for players of all levels; the deepest Horde Mode ever; the intuitive Map Builder and the biggest Campaign yet.

Yesterday, we shared news about latest blockbuster partnership in Gears 5 with WWE Superstar Batista making an appearance in Gears 5 as a multiplayer character, donning the armor of the legendary Marcus Fenix. Fans can also look forward to the inclusion of Sarah Connor and the T-800 Endoskeleton from Terminator: Dark Fate and Spartans Emile-A239 and Kat-B320 from Halo: Reach with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition.

Gears 5 early access will begin at 9pm on September 5th in your local time zone. For countries with multiple time zones, the earliest time zone will determine when you can play. For example, North American early access will begin at simultaneously at 9pm ET, 8pm CT and 6pm PT.

Both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition owners will be able to gear up and take the fight to the Swarm. On behalf of everyone at The Coalition, we’re excited to have fans jump into the world of Gears 5.

For more information on Gears 5 and the Gears franchise, stay tuned to Xbox Wire or follow Gears on Twitter @gearsofwar.