Equip Yourself for Battle with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition

In 2014, we introduced the fan-favorite military-inspired Forces series for the Xbox Wireless Controller. Today, we’re introducing a new take on one of the most popular designs from the series – the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition. The Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition features the modern blue camouflage-pattern you love plus textured grip to help you stay on target in the heat of the battle and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack to plug in for a fully immersive gaming experience. Like all Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition comes with Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 devices or Samsung Gear VR and custom button mapping through the Xbox Accessories app to customize your controller just the way you like it.

Make your camo-inspired gaming set complete with the officially licensed Midnight Forces II Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand by Controller Gear. This charging stand is built with the same high-quality materials as Xbox Wireless Controllers so it’s always an exact match, while the magnetic contact system ensures a perfect fit and secure charge every time. Each Xbox Pro Charging Stand comes with a premium charging stand, battery cover, rechargeable battery and 6-foot power cord.

The Midnight Forces II Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand and the Xbox Wireless Controller – Midnight Forces II Special Edition are available today at Microsoft Store in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The controller is also available online through Wal-Mart in U.S. and Canada starting today and coming to their physical stores beginning mid-October.