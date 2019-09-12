Xbox Sessions: DeAndre Hopkins Plays Madden NFL 20 and Tests His Slingshot Skills

NFL all-pro wide receiver for the Houston Texans, DeAndre Hopkins was our guest gamer for today’s Xbox Sessions, presented by Sling TV. In this episode, DeAndre participated in a few ridiculous in-studio challenges, talked about his goals for the new football season, touched on his longevity in the league, and played EA Sports Madden NFL 20.

Hosted by Xbox Sessions’ own Rukari Austin, we put DeAndre’s slingshot skills to the test plus a not-your-everyday game of catch involving a frisbee, an Xbox wireless controller, and more. In addition, DeAndre talked about what it means to him to join the coveted Madden 99 club in Madden NFL 20, what team he wanted to play for as a kid, what makes him cancel dinner plans and his post-football career aspirations. Hot tip alert: DeAndre even revealed his secret strategy for putting points on the board quickly both on the field and in Madden NFL 20.

In Madden NFL 20, you are at the center of everything. Experience the thrill of the gridiron and the journey to becoming an NFL superstar. In the new Face of the Franchise: QB1 career campaign, you control the narrative. Start in college as you prepare for the pros, compete in the combine, and get drafted to the league. Every choice you make has an impact on the type of player you’ll become and how you become the face of the franchise.

Check out the full episode with DeAndre Hopkins now on the Mixer Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel. Madden NFL 20 is out now for Xbox One and available in Ultimate Superstar Edition, Superstar Edition and Standard Edition on the Microsoft Store.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more upcoming episodes of Xbox Session