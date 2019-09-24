Inside Xbox News Recap, September 2019

Today, on our September episode of Inside Xbox, we got a look at the upcoming single-player sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, the latest details on the first public test for Project xCloud, an exclusive interview with Jon Bernthal on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and the scoop on tickets for X019, coming to London November 14.

We told it to you here first: Grapeshot Games’ Atlas is coming to Xbox Game Preview on October 8! This episode of Inside Xbox also featured DayZ, Hitman 2, Afterparty, Code Vein, Felix the Reaper, Children of Morta, the next round of Xbox Game Pass for PC titles and more. For a full recap, read on below or watch the replay of Inside Xbox episode above when the VOD is available.

Project xCloud Preview

Project xCloud is working to empower more choice to play where and when you want. No more waiting for downloads or updates because of streaming directly from the cloud. October signals the start of the first phase of technical preview for US/UK/KR. We’re only starting as an invite-only preview with a limited number of spots available for mid-October but will add more people to the preview throughout the year as well as add more games. Go to Xbox.com/gamestreaming to learn more about our vision and register for the preview. For full details, check out the Xbox Wire post about the Project xCloud Preview.

Atlas Coming to Xbox Game Preview

Sail the globe and stake your claim to become a legendary pirate. That’s the mantra for Atlas, one of gaming’s largest open worlds where players embark on a grand adventure alongside thousands of other players. In today’s episode of Inside Xbox, Lead Game Designer Erik Waananen shared how you can help Atlas become the ultimate pirate experience when it comes to Xbox Game Preview on Xbox One starting October 8 with cross-play between Xbox One and Steam.

The roadmap for development will come in phases, starting with life improvements, bug fixes, performance increases, and then moving onto sea, ship, and sailing updates. Future updates will also add Xbox Play Anywhere support with Windows 10 PC, along with keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One and full game parity between Xbox and PC. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future news and updates about Atlas.

Xbox Game Pass for PC

On today’s Inside Xbox we found out about four new titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta):

DiRT Rally 2.0

Bad North

Cities Skylines

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Read the standalone article here for complete details on these titles and their availability on Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta). We also revealed new info on the progress we’ve made in our beta, and the future updates that will continue to improve your gaming experience on Windows 10.

Children of Morta Trailer

We showcased a new trailer for Children of Morta that debuted new family members for this upcoming title. Family is key in this roguelike where you gradually meet members as you progress. Children of Morta is a story-driven action RPG game about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption. Will you be able to sacrifice everything to save the ones you care for? Find out when the game launches October 15 on Xbox One.

Code Vein Trailer

You thought your living nightmare in Code Vein would come to his end? In this episode we saw a trailer showcasing two bosses you will encounter in Code Vein, one of them (the Blade Bearer) has already crossed your path in the early stages of the game. The Cannoneer is a new one. Those two bosses are what is still awaiting you in your journey… Ready to take on the challenge?

The Outer Worlds Deep Dive with Obsidian

Senior Narrative Designer Megan Starks was on set to showcase the player driven, single-player RPG The Outer Worlds, the new franchise from famed developers Obsidian.

A few of the topics discussed on today’s show was how the story plays out (you can choose what quests you’d like to do; or not do). For example, the characters you encounter may offer a quest that goes off “the critical path” and its entirely up to you on how you’d like to proceed. Additionally, players can approach each quest by sneaking, talking, or shooting their way through.

Also demoed today was the leadership role, which allows gameplay benefits for the companions that you take with you. Not only can companions interject in conversations or say things about what they’re seeing in the world, but also they can become a force against any enemies you run across through companion abilities and their personal perks.

Lastly, we got a look at a few of the science weapons hidden in the game that have a wide range of attacks. Like the Mandibular Rearranger that will change the size of heads that it strikes, as well as the Shrink Ray that will shrink down enemies and make them weaker. We look forward to locating more of these weapons as we explore the Halcyon colony when The Outer Worlds launches on Xbox One and with Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Interview

Inside Xbox digs deep into Ghost Recon Breakpoint with actor Jon Bernthal who plays the pivotal role of Cole D. Walker, the leader of the rogue force known as the Wolves. Discover what it’s like to work with trained professional soldiers to add authenticity to the character and see how motion capture brings Cole to life, and most importantly, get John’s take on why Cole has gone rogue.

Hitman 2 DLC Preview

Who doesn’t love new additions? In this episode we featured the new DLC Haven Island (The Resort). This new sandbox location welcomes players to the warm beaches and tropical paradise of The Maldives. This latest installment picks up directly after the events in the previous mission (New York) and brings an exciting conclusion to the Hitman 2 Expansion Pass content. Haven Island is available today for Hitman 2 Expansion Pass and Gold Edition owners!

Felix The Reaper Preview

We also debuted a behind-the-scenes look at Felix The Reaper. In this quirky vidoc, the developers from Daedalic show us what went into creating this equally quirky game. We also find out that it’s more than just Felix the Reaper’s killing abilities that make him special. He dances his way through this game with ease and moves that make you consider joining in. But don’t let his moves fool you; he’s still a killer. We’re looking forward to this romantic comedy about life of death when it comes to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate October 17.

Afterparty Preview

Think you can outdrink Satan? That’s one hell of a challenge! That’s exactly what Milo and Lola must face in Afterparty. We interviewed Studio Director Sean Krenkel to find out everything you need to know about this game from the creators of Oxenfree. Prepare yourself and your livers for this when this title comes to Xbox Game Pass October 29.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Trailer

Three Strikes, you are recalled into skies! We debuted the newest trailer for latest DLC Operation Sighthound, which becomes available on Xbox One September 25. Take on all new objectives in this new mission to capture an advanced submarine lurking in the harbor. Maybe you’ll be able to pull it off, thanks to all new weaponry in the form of electronic-warfare aircraft!

Dayz Livonia

Introducing Livonia! In today’s Inside Xbox episode we also unveiled a trailer featuring all-new DLC content for DayZ. This terrain is set in Summer with lots of forest locations as well as additional content that will also come to the main game, like one of the core new items will be a bear who we are using as Livonia’s mascot.

We hope you enjoyed the show, and we’ll see you for our biggest Inside Xbox of the year at X019 in London, on November 14. For more details on X019, our global celebration of all things Xbox, be sure to visit xbox.com/x019.