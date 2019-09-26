All the News From the ID@Xbox Game Pass Fall 2019 Showcase

Our ID@Xbox Game Pass Fall 2019 showcase has concluded! If you didn’t have a chance to watch yet, you can find the video above. For those who are into the TLDR, we have you covered with the below recap!

Today, we announced more ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass and shared some footage and gameplay of these great games from independent developers. We also sat down with some excited publishers that shared more about their games, which will be day one premieres.

13 ID@Xbox Games Announced for Xbox Game Pass Across Console and PC

We strive to bring a diverse, great set of games to Xbox Game Pass so that we can help you discover your next favorite game. Today, we’re excited to highlight these amazing independent developers and celebrate their creativity with even more players.

Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta)

Munchkin: In this digital adaptation of the popular board game, level up, kill monsters, and loot! Play with your friends (or enemies) in fun four-player action. Choose from four different races and classes, each with unique abilities.

In this digital adaptation of the popular board game, level up, kill monsters, and loot! Play with your friends (or enemies) in fun four-player action. Choose from four different races and classes, each with unique abilities. Lonely Mountains: Downhill: Race, jump, and slide down unspoiled mountain landscapes on your bike, through lush forests, narrow trails, and rivers. With the game’s custom physics, you’ll experience fun and responsive controls as you find your line down the mountain. Take the relaxing path or go cross country, it’s your choice!

Race, jump, and slide down unspoiled mountain landscapes on your bike, through lush forests, narrow trails, and rivers. With the game’s custom physics, you’ll experience fun and responsive controls as you find your line down the mountain. Take the relaxing path or go cross country, it’s your choice! Demon’s Tilt: In this gorgeous tribute to ‘90s video pinball games, Demon’s Tilt brings many features that are sure to please both gamers and pinball enthusiasts. With an art style and effects reminiscent of classic bullet hell games, expect turbo-charged pinball action with shoot ‘em up elements as you defeat enemies and bosses and score huge jackpots.

In this gorgeous tribute to ‘90s video pinball games, Demon’s Tilt brings many features that are sure to please both gamers and pinball enthusiasts. With an art style and effects reminiscent of classic bullet hell games, expect turbo-charged pinball action with shoot ‘em up elements as you defeat enemies and bosses and score huge jackpots. Genesis Noir: Set before, during, and after The Big Bang, Genesis Noir is an adventure game with a focus on exploration, simple interactions, and generative art. Stop the expansion of the universe and save your love. The game features beautiful, hand-drawn animations that blend visual storytelling and interaction.



Set before, during, and after The Big Bang, Genesis Noir is an adventure game with a focus on exploration, simple interactions, and generative art. Stop the expansion of the universe and save your love. The game features beautiful, hand-drawn animations that blend visual storytelling and interaction. Minit: An adventure game played 60 seconds at a time. On your journey, help unusual folks, uncover secrets, defeat dangerous foes to end an unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.



An adventure game played 60 seconds at a time. On your journey, help unusual folks, uncover secrets, defeat dangerous foes to end an unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute. The Talos Principle: You are tasked by your creator to solve complex puzzles as you explore a story of humanity, technology, and civilization. Choose your path in a non-linear world. And remember: your choices have consequences.



You are tasked by your creator to solve complex puzzles as you explore a story of humanity, technology, and civilization. Choose your path in a non-linear world. And remember: your choices have consequences. Vambrace: Cold Soul: Immerse yourself in a story-driven, roguelike adventure. Journey with a memorable party of characters with unique powers to survive deadly encounters in a frozen landscape. Defeat the King of Shades, who has cursed the city of Icenaire and amassed an army of undead.

Xbox Game Pass for Console

Yooka Laylee: As buddy do Yooka and Laylee, embark in an open-world platforming adventure. Equipped with special moves, overcome puzzles, enemies, and challenges, you must defeat Capital B and thwart his scheme to absorb the world’s books and convert them to profit.

As buddy do Yooka and Laylee, embark in an open-world platforming adventure. Equipped with special moves, overcome puzzles, enemies, and challenges, you must defeat Capital B and thwart his scheme to absorb the world’s books and convert them to profit. The Escapists 2: Escape from different prisons set in different environments, craft tools from everyday items, and train to fight in prison brawls. In this ultimate prison sandbox, you are in control of building your escape crew and how you organize your escape!

Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta)

Cities: Skyline (Windows 10 Edition): Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams. In this award-winning and best-selling city management game, you’re in charge of everything from public services to civic policies.

Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams. In this award-winning and best-selling city management game, you’re in charge of everything from public services to civic policies. Dead by Daylight: Death is not an escape. Dead by Daylight is a 4 vs 1 multiplayer horror game, where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players are Survivors, who must escape the Killer without getting caught.

Death is not an escape. Dead by Daylight is a 4 vs 1 multiplayer horror game, where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players are Survivors, who must escape the Killer without getting caught. The Red Strings Club: In this cyberpunk narrative experience, take on the role as a bartender and hacker to collect information and uncover secrets of a corporate program. Pull out all the stops and thwart a corporate conspiracy.

In this cyberpunk narrative experience, take on the role as a bartender and hacker to collect information and uncover secrets of a corporate program. Pull out all the stops and thwart a corporate conspiracy. State of Mind: Play as Richard Nolan, a journalist, and five other characters as you explore a deep, thrilling sci-fi story where dystopian reality and digital utopia are intertwined. Research and collect information to piece back together your past.

Interviews with Independent Developers

And thanks again to the teams behind these games. We had a chance to sit down with a few people who were excited to share more about their game.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill Andrew Stevens, Thunderful Games

Demon’s Tilt Ralph Barbagallo, FLARB

Genesis Noir Ashley Nicollette, Fellow Traveler



And don’t fret! These announces are just some of the great games coming. We’re always adding to the Xbox Game Pass game library so expect many more to come. As you wait for these games to become available, there are great games to play today with Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta)! And if you haven’t yet joined, but are interested, find the right plan for you.

Thank you for tuning in today and we hoped you enjoyed the showcase! For all the latest and greatest ID@Xbox and Xbox Game Pass news, make sure to stay tuned to Xbox Wire and the below channels!

@XboxGamePass: Twitter / Instagram / Mobile App

@XboxGamePassPC: Twitter

@ID_Xbox: Twitter / YouTube