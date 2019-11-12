The Biggest Inside Xbox Episode of the Year Will Be at X019

Summary Inside Xbox will be jam-packed with news for all gamers, including 12 games from Xbox Game Studios

Watch live this Thursday, November 14 on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming

This week, we’ll be kicking off X019, our global celebration of all things Xbox, with a special episode of Inside Xbox live from London on Thursday, November 14, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT. We’re incredibly excited to be in London this week with our local community and those joining us online from around the world. We resurrected our X0 event last year because bringing everyone together to celebrate our shared love of games is very important for us and, more importantly, our community.

Inside Xbox will be jam-packed with news for all gamers, including 12 games from Xbox Game Studios. Yes, that includes brand new game reveals, plus big news for Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud and much more. Inside Xbox will welcome representatives to our stage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, and Xbox Publishing to name a few. Fans will also get to see what our friends at Respawn Entertainment, Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and other studios are working on. We can’t spoil the surprises just yet, but we can’t wait to show all our fans what we have in store.

The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming (including panels, Let’s Play sessions, and much more) that celebrates and expands upon the announcements from Thursday’s episode of Inside Xbox.

Watch live this Thursday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Inside Xbox is also available with American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing-impaired, Audio Descriptions for the visually-impaired, and is subtitled in Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and German.

For more on Inside Xbox and X019, including show times and ticket, visit the Official X019 hub.