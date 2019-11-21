Minecraft Earth Early Access Off to an Exciting Start Following Mobs in the Park Kickoff

Summary Last week, we unveiled the Mobs in the Park pop-up experience in New York City, Sydney and London

Last week in celebration of Minecraft Earth’s early access rollout, we unveiled the Mobs in the Park pop-up experience in three locations around the world – Hudson Yards in New York City, Campbell’s Cove in Sydney and the Queen’s Walk in London – granting players exclusive in-game access to the holiday-themed Jolly Llama mob. The community’s response to Mobs in the Park has been humbling over the first weekend, and we can’t wait to see even more reactions leading into the next two weekends.

The fun doesn’t stop with Mobs in the Park as Minecraft Earth continues to gain momentum and roll out to more countries worldwide. Last week the game released in the U.S., earlier this week it became available to players in Western Europe and Japan, and the goal is for the game to be worldwide by the end of the year.

Since kicking off early access on Oct. 17, the global community has placed 240.4 million blocks, collected 76 million tappables and started 6.8 million crafting and smelting sessions! We’re so proud of how the community has embraced the game in early access rollout and look forward to bringing even more exciting experiences to players everywhere in the coming weeks.

Minecraft Earth’s Mobs in the Park will continue over the next two weekends, so players interested in receiving the Jolly Llama for themselves can visit the interactive pop-ups from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time during the weekends of November 23-24 and November 30-December 1, or during a special appearance at Hudson Yards in New York City on Black Friday, November 29. Only at these locations will players be able to get first access to the holiday-inspired Jolly Llama before it’s available broadly in December.

