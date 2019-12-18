Xbox Shares the Must-Know Holiday Gaming Tips for Parents

With the holidays right around the corner, we know that many kids and teens have a specific game, gaming console or controller on their wish lists. As parents, we know some of you may be very familiar with gaming while others may feel out of the loop. I’m a parent myself, so I understand the challenges of balancing your kids’ passion for gaming with other important things like homework, time with family, chores, etc. But Xbox is here to help! And just in time for the holidays, we have a special video filled with must-know gaming tips for families.

Join us as host Jessica Chobot – full-time gamer and mother – dives into the essential recommendations covering:

How to setup a new console ahead of time so kids can get right into gaming

How to create a child or teen account

How to install screen time limits and content filters

Family-friendly games to consider

We’ve got a ton of helpful tips packed into this short video to help make sure everyone in your family has fun while gaming, but if there is one thing we want parents to take away, it’s this: make sure your children are using a child or teen account when using their Xbox One console or Windows 10 device. Child and teen accounts give you as parents access to our customizable and easy to use family settings so you can decide what is right for your children:

Screen Time Limits: Manage how much gaming time is appropriate for each day of the week

Content filters: Ensure kids only have access to age-appropriate content

Privacy: Determine who your kids can play and chat with

Spending Limits: Avoid surprise spending by setting up an allowance or requiring your permission to make any purchases

We are constantly updating family settings and safety features to make sure they fit the unique needs of families today, for example, we recently unveiled content filters that work across Xbox Live. Content Filters empower gamers – or the parents of young gamers – to choose what messages they are comfortable receiving when engaged in the Xbox community and what is not ok and thus will be blocked. Filters can be customized based on four tiers of filtration, and we recommend the Friendly level be applied to child accounts. These content filters are part of our moderation efforts that run 24/7 across the globe to help ensure that Xbox is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can have fun.

At Xbox, it’s important to us that families feel supported and have the tools they need to make sure gaming is a part of a balanced life. Additionally, we are always listening and trying to address feedback from families. We’re happy to share tips and pointers about getting the most out of family settings and so much more, so we encourage you to give this video a watch. Enjoy, and have fun gaming this holiday season!