Xbox Sessions: Travis Kelce and Richard Sherman Go Head to Head in Madden NFL 20 on Xbox One Before Next Sunday’s Super Showdown

One of the biggest days in American sports is almost here. Practically a national holiday, all eyes will be on the upcoming showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami, Florida. To celebrate the championship, we’re giving you a preview of the big game on Xbox One as Travis Kelce and Richard Sherman join the annual Game Before the Game episode of Xbox Sessions on Tuesday, January 28, sponsored by our friends at TurboTax.

Kelce and Sherman will put their skills and talent to the test and go head to head in EA Sports Madden NFL 20 with the winner receiving 50 Xbox One consoles and a copy of Madden NFL 20 for their charity of choice. Kelce will be playing for his organization, Eighty-Seven & Running, while Sherman will represent for Blanket Coverage, the Richard Sherman Family Foundation. Just a few days before the big game itself, the two superstars will play Tuesday, January 28, at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET in Miami and will be joined by our very own Rukari Austin as host, sideline reporter, and referee.

What’s more, this episode of Xbox Sessions will be live streamed on Xbox Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Mixer and Twitch channels so fans can tune in to watch the two players battle on the proverbial gridiron and cheer on their favorite team, while listening to color-commentary and play-by-plays throughout the competition.

Will the Madden NFL 20 showdown on Xbox One predict the real turnout on February 2? Be sure to tune in to see who comes out on top. If you miss tomorrow’s preview of the big game, you can catch the action later on the Xbox YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Mixer and Twitch channels! And don’t forget to grab a copy of Madden NFL 20, Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition, or Madden NFL: Ultimate Superstar Edition at 50% off their original price between January 28 and February 3.