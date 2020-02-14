State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Announced

Summary Launching on Xbox/Xbox Game Pass/Win10/Steam on March 13

Includes all three add-on packs released to-date: Independence Pack, Daybreak Pack, and State of Decay 2: Heartland

Everything you love about state of Decay 2 and adds tons of new content and improvements for veteran and new players alike.

Today, we are thrilled to announce State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, an expanded and improved version that takes everything you love about State of Decay 2 and adds tons of new content and improvements for veteran and new players alike. Best of all, this is a free, automatic upgrade for all existing owners of State of Decay 2, including all Xbox Game Pass members.

Launching with Xbox Game Pass as well as Steam on March 13, here are some highlights of the many visual and gameplay improvements included in Juggernaut Edition.

We created a brand-new open world map for players to explore in a rugged logging town named Providence Ridge, and we completely rebuilt the post-tutorial experience to better teach players the key facets of playing State of Decay 2.There’s also a new category of heavy melee weapons that reward player skill and timing, a wide range of graphical improvements (including better lighting and foliage optimization for better performance), and dodge and stealth are now split into separate commands as part of an improved control scheme.

We also fixed dozens of mission and gameplay bugs to ensure a better experience for all players, improved the audio experience, including additional music that doubles the total amount in the game, and more.

Juggernaut Edition also includes all three add-on packs released to date: Independence Pack, Daybreak Pack, and State of Decay 2: Heartland.

And, if you already own Daybreak, Heartland, or purchased the Ultimate Edition of State of Decay 2, we’re sending you some exclusive in-game gifts that won’t be available anywhere else. Simply log in on launch day to collect them!

Juggernaut Edition is also available for all Xbox Game Pass members, and launching for the first time on Steam with cross-network play across all platforms. Join Xbox Game Pass, or pre-order now and be ready to join a thriving community of six million survivors!

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is the biggest and best State of Decay 2 experience. We can’t wait to share it with you on Friday, March 13.

How will you survive?