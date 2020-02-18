Xbox and 2K Foundations Honor Local Boys & Girls Club Community at NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago

As part of NBA All-Star 2020 in the Windy City, Xbox and 2K (publisher of NBA 2K20) celebrated the local community and unveiled a fully-refurbished basketball facility for the Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, with the help of Chicago native and NBA superstar, Anthony Davis.

The Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club has been a mainstay in the Chicago community since 1938, providing a safe place where kids can learn lifelong skills through different programs, from STEM workshops to sports and recreation. The beautifully refurbished court displays a one-of-a-kind design by Chicago artist, Max Sansing, and includes all-new basketball equipment from ceiling-suspended backstops to breakaway rims. In addition to the slick new basketball court, updates were made to communal areas of the Boys & Girls Club such as refreshing the gym walls, updating furniture and creating a vibrant, revitalized game room.

To celebrate the refreshed Club and remind visitors that playing brings people together, Team Xbox was honored to give the Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club a custom Xbox One X console and controller for their reinvigorated game room. The console and controller feature the same stunning artwork exhibited on the new basketball court – highlighting the bold, bright colors from Max Sansing’s design – and includes the iconic Boys & Girls Club logo emblazoned in an orange and red star on the top of the Xbox.

2K Foundations was established in September 2018. It is dedicated to giving back to communities and people that have given so much by providing resources for them to excel – both in the community and in the classroom. Through community center renovations, STEM education, and sports programming, the foundation strives to enhance the lives of children in need. This is a program that we couldn’t be prouder to support.

From all of us at Team Xbox, thank you to the Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club of Chicago for welcoming us into your community! Game on.