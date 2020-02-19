Bring the Fire and Fury with Sea of Thieves’ Free Crews of Rage Update

Summary Crews of Rage update now available for free across Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and with Xbox Game Pass

New Chests of Rage are volatile cargo but valuable treasure, earning a red-hot payday and reputation boost

Embark on new Bounty Voyages into the deadly Devil’s Roar and encounter Ashen Skeletons

With recent events on the Sea of Thieves really heating things up, it seems the fiery temper of a certain Skeleton Lord glimpsed in the most recent Tall Tale is having an impact in unexpected ways. In the free Crews of Rage update, now live for all Sea of Thieves players across Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and with Xbox Game Pass, players can begin fighting back against their skeleton foes with a new and explosive type of treasure.

Treasure with a Temper

Cursed Chests are tricky things for pirates to encounter at the best of times: they contain great loot but behave in unpredictable ways. The new Chest of Rage is no exception, bound by the furious souls of lost crews and liable to explode with incandescent rage! Keeping one of these chests from blowing its lid will require some skill and teamwork – but canny pirates might also consider stoking the fires and using the chest’s wave of flame as a weapon or trap.

Chests of Rage will earn you a red-hot payday and reputation boost from the Gold Hoarders, but can also be traded at The Reaper’s Hideout for double the gold at the expense of rep. This offer is only available during the Crews of Rage update, making it a great time for players to boost their coffers and pick up new cosmetics.

Burned to Ash

As part of the free Crews of Rage update, Duke has several special Bounty Voyages for pirates to tackle. Each one involves obtaining a new Chest of Rage and using it (or the recently introduced firebombs) to take the fight to the skeleton hordes!

These Voyages will lead crews to the deadly Devil’s Roar region and back out to a target island, so prepare for a heated encounter. Players are sure to notice that many skeletons in this region have taken on a new look, either becoming accustomed to the hostile environment or just dressing to impress their Skeleton Lord. Either way, these new Ashen Skeletons cannot be destroyed by fire and will make life trickier for pyromaniacal pirates.

Fortress of Fahrenheit

Meanwhile, all the Fort activity this month focuses on Molten Sands Fortress, also located in The Devil’s Roar. Prepare to experience a real hotspot of activity with plenty of chances to earn new fire-flinging Commendations.

You’ll find a Chest of Rage among the tempting treasures inside the Fort’s vault, along with a high likelihood of lost volumes from the latest and last set of Ashen Tomes. Each Tome (itself locked in an Ashen Chest) unlocks a special Ashen cosmetic, so try to find them in the Fort, in the aftermath of Skeleton Ship battles, through Duke’s Black Market Voyages and of course emergently in the world.

The Sea’s Most Generous Thieves

Finally, it’s with great pride that we can announce that sales of the Noble Pathfinder Sails in our in-game store raised an astonishing $76,205.90 for SpecialEffect! Rare and the Sea of Thieves team wish to extend our heartiest thanks to all the players who purchased a set of these sails and, in doing so, contributed to this staggering haul. The Noble Pathfinder Sails were designed by Rare’s own Art team and sold in the Pirate Emporium, with the proceeds from each sale donated to SpecialEffect.

This charity, which uses innovative technology and software to help people with disabilities, makes gaming accessible to those who might otherwise never be able to enjoy these experiences or connect with gaming communities. A big thank you to SpecialEffect for working with us and ensuring that even more pirates can sail together in 2020. Find out more about this charity’s amazing work at https://www.specialeffect.org.uk.

For more information on the Crews of Rage update, including full release notes, visit the Sea of Thieves website. The update is available for free to all Sea of Thieves players who have bought the game on Xbox One or on Windows 10 PC, or players who have access to it with Xbox Game Pass. Simply download and install the latest Sea of Thieves update to get access.

New to Sea of Thieves? Join the fun with our all-new Maiden Voyage, a narrative-driven tutorial experience separate from Adventure and Arena modes. New Sea of Thieves players will begin their travels within this scenario, which provides guidance and information to fledgling sailors.

Learn more about Sea of Thieves at www.xbox.com/seaofthieves, or join the ongoing adventure at www.seaofthieves.com where you can embark on an epic journey with one of gaming’s most welcoming communities!