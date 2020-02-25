Win a Ticket to the “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” Launch Event in LA

With the global launch of Ori and the Will of the Wisps just around the corner on March 11, Moon Studios and Xbox are excited to invite you to a special launch event in Los Angeles on March 5 that brings Ori’s world to life! In celebration of Ori’s latest adventure, we are giving away 40 pairs of tickets to the event and offering you and a guest the opportunity to be invited.

On March 5, you and your guest will be transported to an exotic world through a fully immersive digital art and music experience that brings the magic of Ori and the Will of the Wisps into reality in Los Angeles. You will be able to walk into a digital representation of Ori’s world, accompanied by the original game soundtrack played by a live pianist. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet Moon Studios co-founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol and other Moon Studios developers, as well as get hands on with the game.

How To Enter

To enter the sweepstakes, visit our contest page here and fill out the online entry form. Entries must be submitted between February 25, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and February 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). You must complete all required information to be eligible to win one pair of tickets to the event. We will randomly select the winners and contact them via e-mail.

Winners will need to make their own travel arrangements to the venue in Los Angeles, so please have that in mind before entering the sweepstakes.

Rules

The sweepstakes is only open to participants over the age of 21. You may only enter once. Please read our full sweepstakes terms and conditions on the contest page before entering.

To our Ori community, we’re just a few short days away until the launch of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on March 11, 2020! You can still pre-order Ori and the Will of the Wisps today ahead of the game’s worldwide release on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass.

Stay tuned for the latest game news and updates at orithegame.com.