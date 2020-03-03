Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Available Now for PC with The Master Chief Collection

Today, we’re excited for players to continue their legendary Spartan saga with the PC release of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary into Halo: The Master Chief Collection, now available with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Windows 10 PC and Steam. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is a spectacularly remastered version of the original Halo campaign, created in celebration of one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. Switch between the classic game graphics and the fully enhanced version to experience the rise of legendary Spartan, the Master Chief.

In bringing The Master Chief’s original adventure to the PC, we’ve partnered with Saber Interactive, building upon their history with the Halo franchise and their expertise developing for PC, and have continued to foster input from you, our Halo community, through the Halo Insider program. We can’t wait to see the response to today’s launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC and continue sharing The Master Chief’s iconic journey throughout 2020, leading up to the launch of Halo Infinite later this year.

The Return of a Classic, Remastered for PC

The Master Chief’s saga on PC comes equipped with new features, optimizations, and customizations built for the platform. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary looks and plays better than ever at 60 frames-per-second (or greater) with 4K UHD support, and players can fine-tune their experience with a vast array of options including variable framerate, native mouse/keyboard support and the ability to rebind controls, support for ultra-wide displays and different aspect rations, updated texture/shadow quality and more. Additionally, we’re happy to introduce community-requested features such as the option to use ‘classic’ audio in multiplayer and improvements to Spartan customization.

PC players will have a few different avenues to obtain Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary depending on their platform of choice:

• Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) – Join Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) and get Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach today as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4 are also included in your membership and will be available on each game’s respective release date, completing the collection in 2020

• Microsoft Store and Steam –The Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle is available today for $39.99 USD, which will include today’s launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach, and will automatically update with the remaining titles as they launch over the course of this year. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: Reach and the remaining titles within Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC can also be purchased individually for $9.99 USD, except for Halo 3: ODST Campaign which can be purchased for $4.99 USD.



For all the latest on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and all things Halo, be sure to stay tuned to Halo Waypoint and Xbox Wire and follow @Halo on your favorite social media platforms.

On behalf of everyone at 343 Industries, thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing everyone online!