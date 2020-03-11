Ori and the Will of the Wisps Available Now

Summary Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam.

Offering a new combat system and Easy, Normal and Hard modes alongside the beautiful visuals and music the series is known for, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a one-of-a-kind adventure everyone can enjoy.

In celebration of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, players can pick up a new Xbox One X for $399, its best value price ever.

Today, we welcome Ori fans on a brand new adventure through the Forest of Niwen as Ori and the Will of the Wisps celebrates its worldwide release with Xbox Game Pass and for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam! We’re incredibly proud of the game we’ve created and couldn’t be more excited to deliver a spectacular new adventure to fans both old and new on the journey to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a game that everyone at Moon Studios has poured their hearts and souls into developing over the last five years so that our community can play the best version of the game possible,” said Thomas Mahler, Co-Founder of Moon Studios. “We believe we’ve delivered on that promise to players and are looking forward to the response from the community.”

Players embarking on Ori’s new adventure will become immersed in the beautiful visuals that the Ori series is known for, all with musical scoring composed by award-winning composer Gareth Coker. Along Ori’s journey, an improved combat system with new spirit weapons, skills, and a new shard system allows players to customize Ori’s powers in a unique way, making each playthrough unique. Meanwhile, players will be faced with larger-than-life enemies that deliver a brand-new sense of intense battles to look forward to that truly test Ori’s combat mettle. To top it off, players can customize the challenge they face, choosing from Easy, Normal and Hard modes and swapping their Spirit Shard loadout to complement their playstyle. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is truly a one-of-a-kind adventure that everyone can enjoy.

Yesterday, we teamed up with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to celebrate the game and its characters with a special livestream event and reveal of the name you helped choose for the Park’s soon-to-hatch burrowing owl: Kuro! Keep an eye on the Mixer Burrowing Owl pop-up channel as hatching day for Kuro approaches! Yesterday’s Ori and Will of the Wisps livestream from the San Diego Safari Park supported the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research and their amazing Burrowing Owls Program. You can show your support for the zoo’s burrowing owls by donating to the Institute on Tiltify.

What’s more, today, iam8bit, in partnership with Microsoft and Moon Studios, announced that Ori and the Blind Forest and sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps game soundtracks are coming to vinyl! In celebration of the launch of Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps today on Xbox One and Windows PC, each soundtrack will be released as a two-disc vinyl set and are now available for pre-order on iam8bit.com for $39.99 each.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the perfect way to experience Ori’s next adventure on Xbox One and PC starting on day one, and you can get your first month for just $1. In addition to Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and access to a library of over 100 high-quality console and PC games, including Ori’s first adventure Ori and the Blind Forest. For more information on which Xbox Game Pass membership is right for you check out XboxGamePass.com.

In addition to Xbox Game Pass, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available both digitally and at retail for $29.99. In addition, players interested in showing off their love of Ori can purchase the Limited Collector’s Edition for $49.99. Alongside a copy of the game, Collector’s Edition purchasers will receive a golden feather SteelBook® case, a Piano Collections Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtrack CD, a download code for the game’s soundtrack and “The Art of Ori and the Will of the Wisps” book.

Games play best on Xbox One X and Ori and the Will of the Wisps is no exception. Starting today, players can lose themselves in the immersive and beautiful world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps with HDR and in true 4K running at 60 fps on Xbox One X, now at its best value price ever for $399 USD. We’re always looking to give players more value, and there’s never been a better time to join the Xbox One family with Xbox One X.

To our Ori community, we cannot wait for you to jump in and play Ori and the Will of the Wisps. And if you’re brand new to Ori, we hope you’ll give it a try and we think you’ll find something to love. This game is a passion project for us and something we truly believe in, and we hope you enjoy it! Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available starting today with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam. For more information on Ori and the Will of the Wisps, stay tuned to Xbox Wire, orithegame.com and follow @OriTheGame on Twitter.