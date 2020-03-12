Xbox to Host Panel on Inclusive Game Design and Building a Welcoming Future in Games

On Tuesday, March 17 at 11:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT, Xbox will host and stream a special panel focused on the importance of inclusivity in game design. Titled “Intentionally Inclusive Design: Building a Welcoming Future in Games,” the panel will feature relevant takeaways and tips for anyone who makes games, and will be streamed live via Mixer (includes closed captioning), GameStack.com, YouTube and Twitter.

Why is inclusive game design important? With more than 2 billion gamers worldwide, a “typical gamer” simply doesn’t exist; gamers come from a variety of backgrounds and have differing interests and abilities. As an industry, it’s important that gaming is welcoming to all who want to play. Because at Xbox, we believe that when everyone can play, we all win.

Hosted by Katy Jo Wright, Director of Gaming for Everyone at Xbox, the panel will discuss how technology and community can come together to make gaming better for everybody. Panelists represent AAA to independent game development studios and will share their unique experiences implementing inclusive design into the creation of titles including Forza Horizon 4 and Tell Me Why:

Dan Greenawalt, Creative Director, Forza Racing Franchise

Elise Baldwin, Audio Director, Tell Me Why

Dave Evans, Studio Director, Falling Squirrel

Key topics the panel will cover is the myth that inclusive features cause a game to “lose its edge,” and how to tell different stories in a true-to-life and authentic way. Additionally, the panel will explore how a “Gaming for Everyone” philosophy and inclusive design can help make gaming better in subtle but important ways to ensure that everyone feels welcome to play.

As Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said previously said, “whether you’re new to gaming or are a diehard esports fan, you are welcome to play and welcome to all the fun and skill-building that comes with gaming,” and we invite others to join us in this mission.

You do not want to miss the “Intentionally Inclusive Design: Building a Welcoming Future in Games” on Tuesday, March 17 from 11:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT live via Mixer, GameStack.com, YouTube and Twitter. Tune in and learn more about how you can implement inclusivity into your own upcoming titles.