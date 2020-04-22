Donate to the United Nations Foundation and GlobalGiving by Playing Xbox

Everyone is looking for ways to give back, to support charities and organizations that are making a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We are so encouraged by the part Xbox gamers have already played and are energized knowing the community is continuing to make an impact.

Within the first few weeks of announcing Xbox One owners can use Microsoft Rewards points to donate to the CDC Foundation, our gamer community has come together with over a hundred thousand individual donations – an incredible showing of support for the CDC Foundation contributing to hundreds of thousands of dollars donated this month by Rewards members. We are incredibly inspired by the way the community is rallying to provide support in this time of need.

Which is why we’re pleased to announce that launching today in the U.S., Xbox One owners can now use their Microsoft Rewards points to donate to two new global foundations – the United Nations Foundation and GlobalGiving – in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Here’s a reminder of how it works: If you are not already a Microsoft Rewards member, sign up for free through the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox One or online at microsoftrewards.com and earn points simply by playing games on your Xbox. Then donate your Rewards points to your organization of choice. Hit the donation button on the Xbox One dash, or within the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox, to tell Microsoft you want to donate your Rewards points, then Microsoft will match your donation one-to-one. 1,000 Rewards points is equal to $1 donated.

Xbox One owners can earn Microsoft Rewards in many different ways, including but not limited to: completing the limited time “Support A Hero While At Home” punch card, playing select new Xbox games and completing Xbox Game Pass Quests – where new members can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for only $1, renting and purchasing movies and TV through the Microsoft Movies & TV app, exploring new content and entertainment apps, and shopping through the Microsoft Store on their Xbox.

In addition to Microsoft Rewards donations, Minecraft Partners recently announced a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and their partner, Heart17, to share factual information about the coronavirus. Over the next week or so, Minecraft will be devoted to sharing important health advice from the World Health Organization via social media channels and in-game “Creepers.”

We are proud to support these organizations who are making a positive impact on the world and help empower gamers to give back by playing the games they know and love from home. You can learn more about Xbox COVID-19 relief efforts on Xbox.com. To support other causes you care about, Microsoft Rewards members can also donate points through the Give With Bing program to more than one million nonprofit organizations.