May the 4th (and Fortnite) Be with You – Star Wars Themed Content Available for a Limited Time

Happy Star Wars Day! As fans celebrate May the 4th around the world, Xbox One players can once again find their favorite Resistance and First Order outfits in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning May 3.

Back from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out favorites like Kylo Ren’s outfit, First Order TIE Fighter gliders, and Rey’s Quarterstaff pickaxe. Jump in to see all the Star Wars themed content today in the Fortnite Item Shop on Xbox One.

Star Wars Day also marks the return of the Jedi weapon of choice: Lightsabers! Starting May 3, show your Jedi support with green (Luke Skywalker), purple (Mace Windu), and blue (Rey) lightsabers… or unleash your dark side with Kylo Ren’s crossguard red lightsaber.

While Star Wars will live on forever, this limited-time event will end on May 5. May the 4th be with you!