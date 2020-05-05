Forza Street Now Available on iOS and Android!

Forza Street is now available globally to download on your iOS and Android devices!

This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection. We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars.

Forza Street was also designed to be an evolving experience. The game is based in a street racing world with interesting characters, mystery, and intrigue, explored through a narrative driven campaign, weekly Spotlight Events, and limited time Themed Events, all of which provide players an opportunity to expand their car collections. For players looking for an additional challenge, weekly Rivals events let them take their collections against other players in the community in leaderboard based asynchronous challenges.

As a special gift to everyone who plays Forza Street between today and June 5 2020, players will receive a 2017 Ford GT and added in-game credits and gold to help you unlock new cars and grow your car collection! Don’t miss out on this chance to get this rare supercar added to your garage.

For gamers joining the fun via the Samsung Galaxy Store, we have two more gifts for you: anyone who downloads through the Galaxy Store on their Samsung devices will receive the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy themed paint. If players have the latest Galaxy S20 devices, they will also receive the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy, and in-game credits and gold.

Want to play Forza Street across multiple device? We got you covered – Forza Street supports Xbox Live. When you sign in with Xbox Live, players will be able to unlock Xbox Achievements and transfer game progress across your Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

We’re so excited to share this game with the world, and hope you enjoy! To stay up-to-date on the latest, be sure to “like” Forza Street on Facebook. Thank you for all your support, happy racing in Forza Street!

