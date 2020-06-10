Everything You Need to Know about Xbox Series X and The Future of Xbox… So Far

Summary As we launch into a new generation of gaming with Xbox Series X, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games and worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive, and surprising. This detailed post contains everything we’ve shared so far about Xbox Series X and the future of Xbox. Keep this post bookmarked; we’ll update here as we make more announcements over time.

Xbox Series X, the most powerful gaming console, empowers developers to deliver on their creative visions and dreams. It packs an unprecedented 12 teraflops of GPU power and enables new technologies and features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, variable rate shading, framerates up to 120 fps, and Quick Resume for multiple games, all of which cumulatively will deliver a new level of fidelity, immediacy, precision and accuracy never before seen in console gaming.

Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite. Additionally, we’re empowering you to play thousands of games at launch because we believe strongly in delivering compatibility across four generations of Xbox and we know you want this too.

Importantly, more than 80% of console gamers also play on PC and mobile. That’s why we’re building out services like Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live and Project xCloud across console, PC, and mobile so you and your friends can play and discover your next great adventures together – on any device. All of this is part of our commitment to give you the greatest gaming experiences and more value from your games.

Players are at the center of our vision for gaming. Every day we think about giving you and your friends more value from your games and gaming experiences on Xbox. We believe gaming has the power to unify the world through games—but only if it’s accessible and inclusive of everyone.

MORE IMMERSIVE AND RESPONSIVE GAMES FROM THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL CONSOLE

The Xbox Series X will be the ultimate console for players who want the most immersive games from a device designed, built and optimized for gaming with zero compromises. Powered by our next generation, custom designed processor including an 8 core Zen 2 CPU, delivering more than 4x the processing power of an Xbox One, and a 12 TFLOP RDNA 2 GPU, more than 8x the performance of the original Xbox One, Xbox Series X will enable a new level of visual fidelity and immersion. Pair that with the highest bandwidth GDDR6 memory of any next generation console, and a custom, next generation solid state drive (SSD), Xbox Series X will provide developers the power to push their creative visions to the limit. With next generation innovations including DirectX hardware-accelerated raytracing, variable refresh rate and ultra-low latency input, Xbox Series X sets the stage for a new level of fidelity, precision and accuracy never before seen in console gaming.

The bold and unique industrial design enables us to deliver the most powerful console in the quietest and most efficient way, enabling it to fit seamlessly into your home. The Xbox Series X is also designed to support both vertical and horizontal orientation.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller features improved ergonomics for a wider range of people, better cross-device connectivity, and reduced latency. It also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and a new hybrid d-pad inspired by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.

THE TECHNOLOGY AND SPECS

While technical specifications for any product resonate differently depending on your level of interest and understanding, at Xbox it’s all about the details. In partnership with tech experts Austin Evans and Digital Foundry, we dove deep into some of the technologies that are powering the Xbox Series X and shared specifics on the choices the team has made when defining the next generation of gaming. Xbox Series X is defined by three primary characteristics: power, speed and compatibility.

Raw power is just part of the beginning

Xbox Series X delivers over 12 TFLOPS of sustained, consistent GPU performance, making it the most powerful console ever. Designed to deliver games in 4K at 60 FPS with support for up to 120 FPS, Xbox Series X represents a superior balance of power and speed with no compromises for developers. Beyond the raw horsepower, the custom designed processor at the heart of Xbox Series X includes brand new innovative capabilities such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS), hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and more, advancing console gaming on all technological fronts to deliver amazing, dynamic, living worlds that players want to be immersed in.

Improving immersion and embracing speed

From how quickly you can move between games, to how long it takes to traverse a huge environment without long loading screens, to being able to resume a game right where you left off instantly, the Xbox Series X is built to enable players to spend less time waiting and more time playing. The Xbox Velocity Architecture – which unlocks a new level of performance through the groundbreaking combination of the next-generation custom SSD, hardware accelerated decompression and deep software integration, to enable richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before – the Xbox Series X is fast and virtually eliminates load times.

Quick Resume is a new platform feature enabled through the Xbox Velocity Architecture and our custom OS architecture that enables players to resume a game exactly where they left off, across multiple titles, ensuring gamers can get right back to the fun in an instant.

We also know many gamers demand ultra-low latency to be as immersed and precise as possible. With HDMI 2.1 innovation, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), the team analyzed every step between player and game, from controller to console to display, and optimized each stage of the pipeline.

THE WORLD’S MOST-COMPATIBLE CONSOLE—WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES AT LAUNCH

The benefits of the next console generation extend in every direction, bringing greater visual fidelity and improved loading speeds to your existing games library, in addition to new games specifically optimized to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X. With thousands of games from four generations available at your fingertips from day one, plus the library of over 100 titles available with Xbox Game Pass , we’re continuing our commitment to compatibility with Xbox Series X.

We believe that not only should gamers be able to play all of their games from the past without needing to purchase them again, but they should play better than ever before. Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game. This means that all titles run at the peak performance that they were originally designed for, many times even higher performance than the games saw on their original launch platform, resulting in higher and more steady framerates and rendering at their maximum resolution and visual quality. Backwards compatible titles also see significant reductions in in-game load times from the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD which powers the Xbox Velocity Architecture.

We are also investing in technology that makes game ownership easier across generations. This is especially true with our new Smart Delivery technology, which ensures you only have to purchase a title once, knowing you will get the best version of the title on whatever Xbox console you choose to play on. This will allow players to seamlessly move between multiple consoles and console generations as they see fit. All our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles that are optimized for Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite, are committed to using Smart Delivery too. Gamers can have confidence when they purchase games in the Xbox ecosystem that your investments and progression move forward with you to the next generation.

THE MOST IMMERSIVE AND RESPONSIVE GAMES

When a developer’s creativity is backed by the most powerful gaming platform in the world, the possibilities are endless. We know you expect the next generation of consoles to set new standards in graphical fidelity, immersion and performance, converging together in games that look incredible, feel alive and are immediately immersive. We know you want frictionless access, across generations, to new stories and content that surprise and delight in ways you never dreamed imaginable.

We also know you don’t want to be cut off from the games and experiences you have invested money and time in for years or are currently playing just because a new generation of consoles has arrived. With the significant leaps in CPU performance, graphics innovation with over 12 teraflops of raw power, next gen storage technology powering our Xbox Velocity Architecture, and technologies delivering the most responsive gameplay experience – not to mention our commitment to backward compatibility and Smart Delivery feature – will make all of these ambitions for games a reality.

We know this firsthand from our own development teams. Xbox Game Studios consists of 15 game development studios around the world, developing and publishing games based on popular franchises like Halo, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, Wasteland 3, and Sea of Thieves – and many more new games in early development.

Xbox Game Studios represents an amazing array of creators across the industry who are exploring new ideas and games only possible with Xbox and our technology. Our global studios are empowered to realize their full creative visions and to leverage the power of Xbox Series X to do so. This means a non-stop supply of games for years to come, built from the ground up to capitalize on features like hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, 4K resolution running up to 120fps, and more.

The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined.

Fans also got a sneak peek at a wide variety of Xbox Series X games look like in action from our development partners across the industry including Electronic Arts Madden NFL 21, Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus, Deep Silver’s Chorus and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. From Xbox Game Pass day-one launches like Scorn, and The Medium running in 4k with DirectX Raytracing only possible with next generation technology to titles supporting Smart Delivery like DiRT 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon – in addition to previously confirmed titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 – fans have so much to look forward to when Xbox Series X launches this fall.

Many existing titles will be optimized to take advantage of everything Xbox Series X can do also. For example, the team from The Coalition announced that Gears 5 will have an Xbox Series X Optimized version available at Xbox Series X launch and they will leverage Smart Delivery technology to deliver fans the best version of the game regardless of which Xbox they play on. Gears 5 optimizations will feature improved visuals only possible on Xbox Series X, including higher resolution textures, screen space global illumination, contact shadows and 4K cutscenes running at 60 fps. The team also shared that they are investigating 120 fps gameplay for multiplayer modes, giving players an experience never before seen on consoles. And Gears 5 is just the beginning in terms of titles that will be optimized that will be revealed in the coming months.

The Xbox Series X was built for games beyond players imagination and is unlocking creativity and innovation like never before at our studios and with thousands of development partners across the world. We can’t wait to show you 343’s Halo Infinite and more in July.

XBOX SERIES X + XBOX GAME PASS – MORE THAN 100 GAMES, LED BY HALO INFINITE

Xbox Game Pass fundamentally changes how people play games. Think about all the constraints that gaming operates under today. Your games will only play on the device you bought them on and you can only play with your friends if they each buy the same games, too. And every game either requires a big up-front investment or an even bigger investment down the line to access all the content. Xbox Game Pass is changing all that. One low price, a common library of the best games across all your devices for you and your friends on the same plan to enjoy.

More than 10 million members have joined Xbox Game Pass across Xbox and PC. All Xbox Game Studios titles launch into Xbox Game Pass on the same day they release, so you decide whether to purchase each game separately or play them all on launch day on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Studios franchises that will launch into Game Pass day one of release include Halo, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, Wasteland, and Sea of Thieves – and more new games in early development. So, when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends decide whether to purchase the game or play it in Xbox Game Pass.

We’re also working with giants in the industry to add top games, like NBA 2K20, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Witcher 3 – which are in Game Pass today. And independent developers and players also love Xbox Game Pass because it’s a powerful engine for discovering your next favorite game.

We continue to grow Xbox Game Pass into the most compelling service in gaming. We want you to discover new games, play favorites with family and friends, and experience new ways to play on the console, PC, and, in the near future, your mobile device. All of this is possible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In the fall, you’ll have the biggest launch day library of games at your fingertips. You’ll feel the power of Xbox Series X with all these games as they load faster and look even more amazing than they do today.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, members now regularly receive even more new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all free and included with membership.

THE WORLD’S FIRST CONSOLE DESIGNED WITH THE CLOUD IN MIND

With Project xCloud, we’re not just building the most powerful and compatible console, we’re building the fastest, most powerful, and most compatible gaming cloud as well. When it launches later this year, Project xCloud will empower Xbox Game Pass members to play with their friends anywhere, no download required.

Project xCloud will also help us reach the 2 billion gamers in the world – making Xbox more accessible to more players. With game streaming, we’re unlocking the ability to play console games on all types of devices so everyone has the chance to play.

PUTTING YOU AT THE CENTER

Xbox Series X—the world’s most powerful and compatible console, the most immersive and responsive games – including Halo Infinite this holiday, and the combination of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud are all converging to create an entirely new future for gamers – a differentiated future that puts you and your friends – not a device – at the center of the Xbox experience.

Xbox is uniquely positioned to deliver on our player-at-the-center inspired vision because we’re deeply committed in the key areas: Console, Content, Community, and Cloud.

We have so much more to share in the coming months.

Until then, stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest on everything Xbox.