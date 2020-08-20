The Battletoads Are Back! An All-New Adventure Launches Worldwide Today

Summary Battletoads launches today with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.

Celebrate with crossover goodies, new merchandise, free comics and more!

Hear from the ’Toads themselves in an exclusive new interview with a familiar face.

26 years after their last game hit the arcades, the wait is finally over: Zitz, Rash and Pimple are leaping back into action today, August 20, with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam worldwide! Just like in the original Battletoads games, they’re embarking on an outer-space adventure packed full of gameplay that takes in everything from brawling action to precision platforming, space battles and more.

There’s no need to take on these challenges alone – not when up to three players can team up for some drop-in couch co-op. That’s exactly what some of the Battletoads team did in our Gameplay Showcase earlier this week, and if you missed it, you can watch them in action here:



In the weeks leading up to our launch extravaganza we’ve been providing players with plenty of ways to get more Battletoads in their lives. Our art contest to win a hand-drawn animation cel used in the game is already underway, and we also added a Battletoads EP to streaming and download services so you can rock out to the game’s soundtrack whenever you please.

Keen to support the amphibians’ arrival, the Sea of Thieves team recently unveiled the in-game Fightin’ Frogs Ship Set – it’s due to go on sale in the Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium later this year, but you can plunder it for yourself right now, free of charge, by completing the first act of Battletoads! Check out the video for more specifics on how to snag the set.



Now that the game’s available to play, it doesn’t mean we’re out of surprises. Not only is there an official Battletoads Xbox One controller design incoming from Xbox Design Lab, we’re happy to unveil a whole new range of Battletoads merchandise over at the official Rare store, with new product types featuring the redesigned logo, the cast of wild new characters that the ’Toads will be butting heads with during the game’s cartoon-style story, and much more.



Speaking of stories, we know Battletoads fans will have been wondering what the iconic trio have been up to between games. To answer that, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Titan Comics to create a three-part comic series that chronicles a ‘lost adventure’, helping to bridge the gap between our heroes’ last starring role in Battletoads Arcade and the present day. All three issues will be made available to read for free over at comiXology – so make sure you’re following Rare on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram so you don’t miss out when the first instalment lands!

We teased another upcoming collaboration with iam8bit last week, and today’s the day we pull back the curtain on two new premium Battletoads items. Firstly, there’s the Smash Hits vinyl soundtrack, comprising two LPs featuring music from the 8-bit original as well as the latest instalment in the series. Secondly, there’s the Legacy Cartridge Collection – physical editions of the original game, newly amped up with deluxe packaging and two ’Toad-themed color variants. Both items are limited runs and are live for pre-order now on iam8bit’s website!



We’re incredibly excited to launch this brand new Battletoads for a new generation of gamers, but what about Zitz, Rash and Pimple themselves? To find out, we sent Larry Hryb, Xbox Live’s Major Nelson, halfway across the galaxy to an intergalactic premiere where he got the chance to meet the ’Toads in person. Check out that lively interview here:



Whether you’re a Battletoads veteran from the ’90s or this is your first time experiencing the multi-genre mayhem of the series, we hope you enjoy the new game as much as Dlala Studios and Rare have enjoyed bringing Zitz, Rash and Pimple brawling, leaping and quipping headlong into 2020. We couldn’t be happier to say it: yes, we have Battletoads, and so do you. Get it with Xbox Game Pass now or buy it from the Microsoft Store page or through Steam. The Battletoads are back!