Xbox Unveils Three Spectacular Consoles Inspired by Wonder Woman 1984

To celebrate the highly anticipated release of “Wonder Woman 1984“, Xbox is giving movie buffs and gamers alike the chance to own a piece of Wonder Woman lore. Inspired by the iconic armor and outfits worn by the powerful female leads of the movie comes three custom consoles like you’ve never seen them before.

Matching the stunning suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the film, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console* with 24-carat gold leaves. This console was made entirely by hand features a sophisticated golden eagle crest and 3D printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo resting above it. The best part? This gold console will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Together for Her, an initiative launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, leading humanitarian organization CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to stand in solidarity with women and girls around the world deploying funds and supporting the global response against domestic violence during the time of COVID-19. Stay tuned for additional details.

What’s more, you could win your very own Lasso of Truth with this custom Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console*. Inspired by the one wielded by Wonder Woman herself in the movie, this braided lasso lays perfectly across the top of the console and encircles a beautiful 3D printed Wonder Woman logo bursting with the vibrant colors of the 1980s.

For those who can’t resist an evil villain, you may find yourself interested in the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console*. Inspired by the punk rock look of Wonder Woman’s archenemy, this custom console boasts an intricate snakeskin pattern and faux leopard fur for a truly wild appearance. The silver spikes on the top and front of the console and gold “Wonder Woman 1984” logo were 3D printed to exactly match the size of the console.

From August 25 through September 17, fans will have the chance to win* the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console by simply liking or retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

The fun doesn’t stop there. You can also explore an all-new, immersive experience on Roblox for Xbox One, where you can journey to Themyscira and unlock an epic collection of avatar items featuring some of Diana’s most quintessential gear, outfits, accessories and more!

We can’t wait for “Wonder Woman 1984”, Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman”. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Set to open in theaters in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is rated PG-13. To learn more about the upcoming film, visit wonderwomanfilm.com.

*Please note, that all the Xbox is for display ONLY, not gameplay. Prize and the successful bidder will also get a standard Xbox One X.