Forza Motorsport 7 Now Available for Xbox Game Pass Members

Today, we welcome Forza Motorsport 7 to the Xbox Game Pass library. Xbox Game Pass members can now experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made.

Forza Motorsport 7 is where racers, drifters, drag racers, tuners, and creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track.

With Xbox Game Pass, players on Xbox One X and Windows 10 PC can now experience all this in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. And with the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X|S, Forza Motorsport 7 is completely transformed by fast loading via the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Moving from race-to-race will feel almost instantaneous – there’s barely enough time to catch your breath as you traverse the globe.

Through cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, members have even more choice in how they play, and can discover the freedom and flexibility the cloud brings while playing Forza Motorsport 7. Because your Xbox profile resides in the cloud, you can easily continue the racing career that you began on your living-room Xbox console on your Android phone or tablet. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members playing on Android can also race with (or against) players on PC and console. If you’re not an Xbox Game Pass member but are intrigued to join and play Forza Motorsport 7 and a library of over 100 high-quality games, new members canjoin Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $1 for the first month, then $14.99 per month after that.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more on the Forza franchise.