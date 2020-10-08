Forza Motorsport 7 Hero Image
Xbox Game Pass

Forza Motorsport 7 Now Available for Xbox Game Pass Members

by Trevor Laupmanis, Head of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios

Today, we welcome Forza Motorsport 7 to the Xbox Game Pass library. Xbox Game Pass members can now experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made. 

Forza Motorsport 7 is where racers, drifters, drag racers, tuners, and creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track.

With Xbox Game Pass, players on Xbox One X and Windows 10 PC can now experience all this in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. And with the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X|S, Forza Motorsport 7 is completely transformed by fast loading via the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Moving from race-to-race will feel almost instantaneous – there’s barely enough time to catch your breath as you traverse the globe.

Through cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, members have even more choice in how they play, and can discover the freedom and flexibility the cloud brings while playing Forza Motorsport 7. Because your Xbox profile resides in the cloud, you can easily continue the racing career that you began on your living-room Xbox console on your Android phone or tablet. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members playing on Android can also race with (or against) players on PC and console. If you’re not an Xbox Game Pass member but are intrigued to join and play Forza Motorsport 7 and a library of over 100 high-quality games, new members canjoin Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $1 for the first month, then $14.99 per month after that.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more on the Forza franchise.

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
Xbox Live
Xbox Play Anywhere

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition

Microsoft Studios

100043
$39.99
Get it now
Xbox One X Enhanced
PC Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass
Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful and authentic racing game ever made. Forza Motorsport 7 is where Racers, Drifters, Drag Racers, Tuners, and Creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 Tracks, where race conditions change every time you return to the Track. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR! New features include: • Improved Drift, Drag, & Time Attack • New modes: Tag, Virus & Pass the IT • Improved Lighting, Graphics & Shadows • Drift Steering Angle Upgrade and Scoring • New Race Shop • Upgraded Multiplayer • Improved Force Feedback • New Multiplayer Meetups • New Track Limits Xbox Play Anywhere requires digital purchase. Features may vary between Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of game. Xbox One game disc for use only with Xbox One systems. Xbox Live Gold membership (sold separately) required for online multiplayer on Xbox One. Cross-device play only in Xbox Live-supported countries; see http://www.xbox.com/live/countries. Some music features may not be available in some countries. Visit http://forzamotorsport.net for additional information. PHOTOSENSITIVITY SEIZURE WARNING: A very small percentage of people may experience a seizure when exposed to certain visual images, including flashing lights or patterns that may appear in video games. Visit Xbox.com for more information.