Powering the Dreams of Gamers with Xbox

Made from Dreams

This week marks a year since the world was introduced to the Xbox Series X and Power Your Dreams. Since then, we’ve explored the possibilities of the next generation of gaming and, in the past few weeks, experienced the world’s most powerful console firsthand.

When we considered the full potential of next-gen gaming and the meaning behind Power Your Dreams, we wondered if the Xbox Series X could actually power gamers’ dreams. With the help of a few members of the Xbox community and some incredibly talented creators, we set out to discover just that.

Using the most advanced dream recording technology, dream scientists conducted lucid dreaming experiments, capturing and decoding the real dreams of gamers after they experienced Xbox Series X. We then partnered with world renowned artists and creators, who took inspiration from the dream data to bring these gamers’ dreams to life through a content series we’re calling, “Made from Dreams.” This content series continues our Power Your Dreams campaign and demonstrates the next generation of Xbox consoles are what dreams are made of – literally.

“Lucid Odyssey”

In this short film created by Academy Award-winning director, Taika Waititi, (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor Ragnarok,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”), the worlds of art, science, and gaming are merged —bringing the dreams of gamer Krystal Holmes (aka MoonLiteWolf) to life, after she played the Xbox Series X. This epic adventure captures the spirit of the actual research process, the boundless depths of MoonLiteWolf’s detailed and vibrant dreams and then actively challenges our perceptions of one particular Xbox character, as we have known them.

MoonLiteWolf stars in the film as herself with the narration throughout the film coming from the actual audio recorded during the dream study.

OBJ’s “Dream Kit”

Meet the controller and shoe of Odell Beckham Jr.’s dreams. Inspired by the real dreams OBJ had after playing Xbox, where he controlled big, shimmering stars in outer space, we brought to life a custom set of controller designs and a custom pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes designed in partnership with Odell and Nike. Stay tuned as fans will have the chance to win the custom controllers and custom shoes in an upcoming sweepstakes on Xbox Twitter.

“Digital Dream Art”

Visual artist and director Quentin Deronzier takes a surreal approach to interpreting Stallion83’s dreams, after he experienced next-gen gameplay, shedding light on how vivid and immersive they were through a custom series of high-fidelity digital art content.

“AR Dream Filters”

With augmented reality filters, made from Emericagirl24’s dreams, digital artist Johanna Jaskowska gives gamers the opportunity to express themselves through a series of unique, re-imagined and unconventional lenses never experienced before in the gaming industry.

“Walking in Steve’s Dreams”

When everybody plays, we all win is a belief at the core of team Xbox. And for this program, we partnered with audio studio, Big Orange who created an immersive and accessible 3D audio adventure story inspired by the real dream’s gamer, BlindGamerSteve, had after experiencing Destiny 2: Beyond Light—and the 3D Spatial Sound capabilities of the Xbox Series X.

Steve stars in the story as himself, providing voiceover for his dream experience alongside the actual audio recorded during the dream study.

We extend a special thanks to the tremendous creators and gamers who participated and lent their talents to be a part of this launch and this program. And for Xbox fans worldwide, we hope you enjoy, we cannot wait to share more as we continue our never-ending quest to push the boundaries of what’s possible, expected and even what’s unknown when it comes to storytelling and marketing in the gaming industry.