Xbox Unveils Two Custom Controllers Inspired by Hit Disney+ Series, The Mandalorian

To celebrate the finale of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 on Disney+, Xbox teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to create two new epic Mandalorian-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers, giving Star Wars fans and gamers alike the chance to win a set of the exclusive galactic designs.

The custom controllers feature sketches of the now iconic Child wielding the Force and the steely Mandalorian’s beskar armored profile. Both designs have a pop of color – what we’re affectionately calling Tatooine tangerine for the Child and Tython turquoise for the Mandalorian. From December 17 to 28, fans who are 18+ that reside in the United States who follow @Xbox can retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for the chance to win the two not-for-sale limited-edition controllers in an exclusive Star Wars-themed mailer.

Need to catch up on new episodes? We recently added Disney+ as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, allowing fans to stream “The Mandalorian,” in addition to timeless content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. Disney+ is also available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S and ready to download through the Microsoft Store for users 18+. Disney+ will automatically renew after trial at the standard monthly price unless cancelled.

Additionally, you can check out one of the most exciting DLC mash-ups in Minecraft history by downloading the new Minecraft Star Wars DLC from the Minecraft Marketplace. In collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Minecraft built an epic Star Wars­-themed world featuring iconic locations, 12 diorama-style planets from the original Star Wars trilogy and “The Mandalorian” streaming series, 36 HD skins and mobs based on characters and creatures from the Star Wars galaxy and Star Wars-themed UI and audio. You can fly Luke’s X-wing to the Death Star, free the Child from the clutch of mercenaries or fly the Millennium Falcon through Hyperspace, and so much more!

No purchase is required to enter. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 US (+D.C.), 18+, and ends December 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PST. To see the full rules, visit the official sweepstakes terms and conditions.