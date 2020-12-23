Wonder Woman 1984 and Xbox to Surprise Children’s Hospitals Across the Country

This holiday season, the action-adventure film “Wonder Woman 1984” is teaming up with Xbox and Gamers Outreach to create 10 unique Gamers Outreach (GO) Karts, featuring the new Xbox Series S along with two custom Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the movie. Each of these GO Karts will be placed in children’s hospitals across the country starting on December 23, just in time to experience the magic of the holidays.

Children at these hospitals will be able to power their dreams as they continue the healing process, while Xbox and Gamers Outreach help bring a sense of normalcy to patients and families alike. As an extra gift of wonder, the GO Karts will include a special message from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, along with an HBO Max subscription to watch her new movie “Wonder Woman 1984,” streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting on December 25 for a limited time and available in theaters worldwide this holiday season.

The following hospitals will be receiving these specialized GO Karts:

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone

Children’s Minnesota

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Children’s Hospital New Orleans

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Montana Children’s Medical Center

Children’s National Hospital

Xbox and Gamers Outreach are once again excited to bring an unforgettable experience to children at these hospitals, giving them access to interactive entertainment and the chance to socialize via video games through an amazing collaboration with “Wonder Woman 1984,” bringing joy through the power of play with Xbox this holiday season.

Learn more about Gamers Outreach and their mission to build a world where play is accessible in hospitals by visiting www.GamersOutreach.org.