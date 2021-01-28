Minecraft Releases Free Sustainability City Map Inspired by Microsoft’s Sustainability Report

Mojang Studios is releasing a free Sustainability City map today that invites players to explore how some of the goals and themes in Microsoft’s Annual Sustainability Report come to life in a Minecraft town.

The Sustainable City map is available now as a free download in the Minecraft Marketplace “Education Collection” as well as within Minecraft: Education Edition where educators can download six new lessons designed to give students a sense of stewardship for the planet, from responsible forestry to waste management, learning about the components of a sustainable home, exploring alternative electricity, and more:

Sustainable Food Production. Explore sustainable practices for every step of food production by visiting a farm, grocery store, waste facility, and recycling plant.

Outflow Order. Learn about water outflow and treatment to understand how biosolids contribute to fertilizer and how treated water returns to their homes.

Wasted to Wanted. Check out a landfill, and learn which materials are recyclable and what happens to materials that aren’t reused.

Dependable Forests. Better understand the social, economic, and environmental impacts of responsible forestry.

Sustainable Home. Visit a home built with sustainable materials to learn how to live more energy-efficiently.

Alternative Energy. Make a trip to a hydropower plant to learn about power lines and wind power through turbines.

As part of its mission to build a better world through the power of play, Minecraft has a long history of supporting global environmental initiatives with partners including The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund. More than 100 million people play Minecraft every month and more than 35 million students and educators in 115 countries are licensed to use Minecraft: Education Edition in the classroom.