The Legendary Jackie Robinson Graces the Cover of MLB The Show 21: Collector’s Editions

Summary MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Editions include early access that starts April 16.

PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the United States.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier, which blocked players of color from entering the league. A true historic trailblazer in sports, broadcasting, business, and the civil rights movement, Jackie was the first African American to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962 following an illustrious professional baseball career in MLB and the Negro Leagues.

Jackie stood for class, the love of the game and, of course, equality. He was a powerful force of positive change, altering the landscape of sports and the world forever. Jackie stood for principles that are more relevant and important today than ever before. While Fernando’s cover celebrates the future of the game, we also wanted to pay respect to baseball’s history and its most powerful forces for positive change. We can think of no one who better represents that, both on and off the field, than Jackie Robinson.

To celebrate Jackie, PlayStation and San Diego Studio are happy to announce that PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the United States, including the Jackie Robinson Edition, the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition from when pre-orders open through December 21, 2021.

The donations will establish the JRF MLB The Show Scholars supported by PlayStation Pathways program. Scholars will receive four-year scholarships and extensive support services, including career guidance and internship placement. It’s important for us to write more than just a check. The partnership with the JRF will also include mentorship with PlayStation/SDS employees as well as an internship to get real world, on-the-job experience. We couldn’t be more excited to launch this partnership with Jackie’s family and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation has been narrowing the achievement gap in higher education for 47 years. The JRF’s holistic approach measurably impacts the lives of young people destined to become impactful leaders. You can learn more about the Jackie Robinson Foundation here. For anyone interested in applying to be a JRF MLB The Show Scholar, stay tuned to the official PlayStation and MLB The Show channels in November 2021 for more information.

We’re very excited to announce that early access is back for anyone that purchases any of the Jackie Robinson Collector’s Editions. Early access in MLB The Show 21 begins April 16 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One to give you a 4-day head start.

You can pre-order MLB The Show 21 – Jackie Robinson Edition for $84.99 USD and MLB The Show 21 – Digital Deluxe Edition for $99.99 USD today on the Xbox Store.

MLB The Show 21 – Jackie Robinson Edition is also available as a limited edition steel book for $84.99 that’s available for pre-order now at participating retailers. In addition, there’s the MLB The Show 21 – Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition for $99 which is headlined by the limited edition New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition Cap. This too is available for pre-order now at participating retailers.

Note: If you want access to both the current and next-gen versions of MLB The Show 21, please ensure you purchase a Collector’s Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition on the platform of your choice. For the physical Jackie Robinson Edition or physical Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, these editions will include dual entitlement discs enabling play on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you purchase MLB The Show 21 Standard Edition, you will only have access to that version of the game.

We could not be more excited for MLB The Show 21 coming to Xbox consoles for the first time ever! Look forward to a new class of Legends, new ways to play, including with your friends! Check TheShow.com and follow our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Discord accounts for the latest updates about MLB The Show 21.

Editor’s Note (February 3, 8:45am): We’ve updated the original copy of the post to clarify that donations will support the Jackie Robinson Foundation MLB The Show Scholars program.

