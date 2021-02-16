Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 3: UK & Ireland Now Available for Free

Summary Today’s update includes enhanced visuals, handcrafted scenery, custom airports, and exciting new activities



In September, we shared our vision for continuously improving Microsoft Flight Simulator by bringing meaningful updates to the simulator on a monthly basis. Today, we are releasing World Update 3 and are thrilled to provide simmers a dazzling flight experience throughout the United Kingdom & Ireland.

Take flight into a region rich with tradition, culture and heritage — not to mention a fair share of myth and legend. From seats of royalty to centers of finance, bustling metropolitan hubs to sprawling farmsteads and cliffside villages, the splendor of the United Kingdom and Ireland is on full display with dramatic upgrades and visual enhancements.

World Update 3: United Kingdom & Ireland features high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for the renowned cities of Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, London and Oxford, five new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Barra, Liverpool, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton and Out Skerries), visual and logistical improvements to 85 more area airports, and improved digital elevation information across the U.K.

In addition, we’ve added compelling architectural elements throughout the region, ranging from British manors and Victorian homes to countryside stone structures, castles and churches – and even some drive-thru restaurants. In addition, over 70 custom landmarks and points of interest bring stunning new levels of detail and fidelity to some of the world’s most famous landmarks and bridges, regal palaces, breathtaking cathedrals … and, of course, football stadiums.

Also included with the update are a trio of new activities: an Iconic Flight in the Northern Isles and two diverse Landing Challenges – an epic one up north on the Shetland archipelago, and a fierce one far south in the turbulent skies over Southeast England.

World Update 3: United Kingdom & Ireland is available free starting today to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users. Be sure your simulator is up to date first, then visit the Marketplace to download the UK & Ireland bundle, and begin exploring the land of charm and magnificence that awaits. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam. Share your impressions with us on the dedicated forums or check out our FAQ if you have questions. For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.