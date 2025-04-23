Xbox App Now Available on LG Smart TVs

Starting today, the Xbox app is available on select LG Smart TV models, making it easier than ever for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries to play games directly from their TVs. This rollout includes 2022 OLED TVs, select 2023 LG Smart TVs, and newer models, along with smart monitors running webOS24 or later versions. It will soon expand to StanbyME screen.

With this update, players can enjoy hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate catalog, including popular titles like Avowed, South of Midnight, and upcoming releases such as Towerborne. Game Pass Ultimate members can also conveniently stream a select catalog of Xbox games they already own, such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy, adding even greater flexibility to the gaming experience. You can find the full list here.

Getting Ready

To experience Xbox on your LG Smart TV, here is what you need:

A compatible LG Smart TV.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or the DualSense controller.

How to Access the Xbox App on LG TV’s Gaming Portal

Players with 2025 LG TVs can power on their LG Smart TV, find the Xbox app in the new LG Gaming Portal, which can be accessed from the Gaming Q-Card on the TV home page, and start gaming instantly!

For owners of LG TVs running latest webOS 24 and newer – including 2022 OLED TVs and select 2023 LG Smart TVs which received a firmware upgrade – you can download the Xbox app from the app store. Once downloaded, the Xbox app is designed to offer a smooth and seamless cloud gaming experience. Here’s how it works:

Navigate to the LG Gaming Portal from either Gaming Q-Card or LG Gaming Portal on the Home Page. Download and launch the Xbox app. Sign into or create your Microsoft account. Connect a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible. Pick a game and start playing!

We’re constantly exploring new ways to invite more people into the world gaming, and with LG Smart TVs, we can do just that. We’re excited to take this new step with LG Electronics to bring more games to more people around the world, on the devices you choose to play with. And if you are new to gaming, this is an easy way to discover the joy gaming offers.

To learn more about Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and how you can play across TVs and browsers on supported devices like smartphones, Windows PCs, and tablets, visit xbox.com/cloudgaming.