XBOX Games Showcase 2026 Recap: The Return of Exclusives, World Premieres, and Anniversary Hardware

XBOX Games Showcase 2026 just concluded, reinforcing our mission to bring you great games, demonstrate the return of XBOX, and show the future of play. The showcase brought new titles, new hardware, new accessories, and new ideas – but also celebrated the past, as legendary franchises and characters rubbed shoulders with never-before-seen experiences.

2026 marks the 25th anniversary of XBOX, and we made sure to celebrate in style with the announcement of the XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition and XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. Drawing inspiration from the original XBOX, both are packed with details reflecting 25 years of XBOX and the community that’s been with us along the way.

As part of our focus on the return of XBOX, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be XBOX console exclusives. These are not timed exclusives. Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing XBOX both on console and beyond.

From our first-party studios, we saw world premieres for Senua, Spyro: A Realm Beyond and DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, got a new trailer for Fable (and its lead villain, played by Hayley Atwell), revealed release dates and brand new gameplay for Halo: Campaign Evolved and Minecraft Dungeons II, showed off fresh looks at State of Decay 3 and Clockwork Revolution, and offered a peek at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4‘s DMZ experience.

And, of course, we saw the first-ever gameplay trailer for Gears of War: E-Day, the upcoming origin story from The Coalition – and followed that up with Gears of War: E-Day Direct, as the development team themselves offered an in-depth look at the story, gameplay, and history of this hugely anticipated return from one of XBOX’s most legendary franchises.

From our partners across the globe, there was so much more besides. From ATLUS, we got a release date trailer for Persona 4 Revival, and the hugely exciting announcement of Persona 6. We also saw the world premiere of Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, an action-packed release date announcement for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, a first look at METRO 2039 gameplay, and included a surprise release in the form of Where Winds Meet – among many, many others.

Want to catch up on everything from the show? Read on for every single announcement and reveal from XBOX Games Showcase 2026:

New Hardware and Accessories

New XBOX 25th Anniversary Console and Controller

We’re introducing the XBOX 25th anniversary collection. Inspired by the look and feel of the original XBOX console with subtle tributes to the journey we’ve been on with the community.

The XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition brings a translucent design to XBOX Series X, drawing inspiration from the original XBOX and a translucent OG Green so many players remember. The XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition showcases 25 years of play from the original ABXY colors, to the timeless green, including the bumpers honoring the original black and white buttons on the original “Duke” controller.

The console and controller will be available as a limited-edition collection in select markets in November, with the controller also available separately. For more details, check out our dedicated XBOX Wire article.

Upcoming Titles from Our First-Party Studios

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Shows Off New Extraction Experience, DMZ

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and is XBOX Play Anywhere. Also available on Battle.net – see developer website for other platforms

Today you got a first look at the new DMZ experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Players will deploy solo or with a squad into a volatile conflict zone as an off-the-books asset tasked with recovering advanced military technology left in the wake of war.

Loot, fight, negotiate, betray, and extract with whatever you can carry in a living combat sandbox where every run is a risk, every encounter is a choice, and no two deployments play out the same way. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches October 23.

Learn more about the world, gameplay, and features coming with DMZ on XBOX Wire.

Clockwork Revolution’s New Trailer Shows Bullets, Burlesque, and Butterfly Effects

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Clockwork Revolution returned after last year’s bombastic, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink trailer with a deeper look at inXile entertainment’s reactive, time-bending steampunk RPG. This time, we’re introduced to Morgan’s gang, the Rotten Row Hooligans, as a heist goes sideways and puts them on a collision course with the ruthless Lady Ironwood.

In the chaos, Morgan discovers the Chronometer after being hurled into the past by Prentice — your companion throughout your adventure — and is forced into a desperate fight to survive, rewrite history, and shape a better future. From the grit of the Tangle to the spectacle of Avalon’s underbelly, burlesque halls, and back-alley gunfights, this is a world where every decision echoes forward, and time itself is a weapon. Find out more in our XBOX Wire article.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations Revealed – Coming July 7

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, Battle.net – see developer website for other platforms

Hell freezes over in DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, an all-new campaign expansion unleashing a brutal new chapter of the Slayer’s saga.

Thrust into a merciless purgatory, the DOOM Slayer confronts haunting truths to reclaim his freedom across new levels with deeper puzzles, fearsome demons and intriguing mysteries. The all-new Chain Spear expands the dimensions of combat, granting the Slayer a deadly combination of power and mobility.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations launches July 7. Play DOOM: The Dark Ages today with XBOX Game Pass as well as across XBOX Series X|S and XBOX on PC with XBOX Play Anywhere.

Fable Launches February 23, 2027 – New Trailer Introduces Hayley Atwell as Isabel

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

In the latest trailer for Fable, Playground Games introduced an important new character in the story: Isabel, the Hero of Wraithmarsh.

Isabel, brought to life by the amazing Hayley Atwell, is a powerful Hero with a tragic past. A former pupil of Guildmaster Humphry the Golden, her obsession with righting Albion’s wrongs has driven her to darkness in her search for answers.

Yet Isabel isn’t the only dark force looming over Albion. The trailer also teased the return of the legendary Jack of Blades, one of the most iconic characters from the original Fable. We’re excited for players to find out more about Jack’s role in our reimagined Albion. You can find out more about Isabel, as well as 10 other major characters, in XBOX Wire’s cast reveal feature.

We look forward to welcoming you back to Albion on February 23, 2027, with early access for the Premium Edition beginning February 18. Find out more and pre-order now at fablethegame.com.

Gears of War: E-Day – Emergence Begins October 6

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Revealed center stage at XBOX Games Showcase, the world premiere gameplay demo for Gears of War: E-Day dropped viewers into the terror of E-Day – the moment the world fell and the bond between Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago began. The Gears of War: E-Day Direct followed with a deeper look, pairing the series’ brutal tone with gameplay that feels like Gears but plays like new.

Pre-order today to secure early access to the Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta, beginning August 6, 2026.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Launches July 28

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Halo Studios confirmed that Halo: Campaign Evolved launches July 28, 2026, with up to five days of early access beginning July 23. Pre-orders are available now across XBOX, Steam, and PlayStation, with the game also available day one with XBOX Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The segment also debuted the New Missions Trailer, offering the first look at Operation: METEORITE, the three new missions included with Halo: Campaign Evolved, featuring Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson on a clandestine UNSC operation behind enemy lines. Find out more about Operation: METEORITE, all the available editions (including a spectacular Collector’s Edition), and more on XBOX Wire.

Minecraft Dungeons II Offers a New Adventure on September 29

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Drop your pickaxe and grab a sword because Minecraft Dungeons II is back with an all-new adventure, unexplored lands, mysterious locations, and a growing threat to the Overworld. We revealed an exclusive new trailer featuring gameplay from the sequel to the hit dungeon crawler. New environments, tougher enemies – including the terrifying Twisted Warden – and more ways to customize your character with new items.

Minecraft Dungeons II arrives on September 29. Pre-order today and get two hero skins, the Twisted cape, and the Twisted chicken pet!

Senua: A Bold New Step for the Hellblade Universe in This 2027 Action-Adventure

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Senua was a surprise reveal at the show, a new action-adventure game from Ninja Theory, set in the Hellblade universe. Senua, a Celtic warrior, is trapped between life and death in a fractured vision of purgatory. She must fight to reach the afterlife and reunite with those she loved and lost, battling forces that threaten everything she believes in.

The announce trailer showcased bold new action-adventure gameplay, with tactical combat challenging you to overcome multiple enemies by mastering a range of weapons and special focus abilities. In world born from Senua’s mind, players can look forward to exploring a vivid, interconnected world with fantastical boss fights and puzzles of perception.

Set after the events of Hellblade II, existing fans will love this fresh new direction, while offering the perfect entry point for new players when it arrives next year. We spoke to Ninja Theory to find out more and answer the biggest questions about Senua right here on XBOX Wire.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond Is the First Original Spyro Game in Almost Two Decades

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Toys for Bob announced Spyro: A Realm Beyond, the first completely original Spyro game in almost 20 years.

Following the success of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the studio is bringing the iconic purple dragon back in a brand-new adventure featuring a new world, expanded exploration, and gameplay innovations – while true dragon flight allows players to freely soar through the game’s environments. Longtime Spyro voice actor Tom Kenny returns, with Toys for Bob promising more details on the highly anticipated title in the months ahead. Spyro: A Realm Beyond takes flight in Spring 2027 – find out more in our interview on XBOX Wire.

State of Decay 3 Arrives in 2027, First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Undead Labs revealed the first gameplay trailer for State of Decay 3, the next evolution of the acclaimed open-world survival franchise, coming in 2027. In a harsh and unpredictable zombie apocalypse, community is survival. Players will build settlements, keep a community of survivors alive, and fight back against a dynamic and encroaching zombie threat as they reclaim a world overrun by blood plague.

State of Decay 3 features solo play or shared-world co-op for up to four players, pitted against evolved zombie threats, in an open world sandbox survival fantasy. Wishlist now and sign up for upcoming playtests at stateofdecay.com.

Want to know more? We asked Undead Labs to answer all our biggest questions on XBOX Wire.

World Premieres and Upcoming Games from Our Partners

Bad Magpie: Stick Your Beak Where It Doesn’t Belong in the Debut Title from Milktooth

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

New indie studio Milktooth announced Bad Magpie, arriving in 2027. The reveal trailer opens with a one-winged magpie running through a meadow of flowers, which she promptly sets on fire.

The magpie then proceeds to wreak gleeful havoc on an idyllic world seemingly totally unprepared for her. But the carnage is interrupted by a haunting memory: the grounded magpie desperately chasing the shadows of her departing flock.

The trailer closes with the magpie laying a shiny trinket before a dazzling fallen star, framed by the smoking ruins of a multistorey car park. It seems there’ll be more to discover here…

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Arrives October 15

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

We revealed an October 15 release date for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, the new 2D action-exploration game from KONAMI, Evil Empire, and Motion Twin – the creators of Dead Cells.

Set 23 years after 1989’s Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse, this new sequel depicts the growth of a young Rose Belmont – daughter of Trevor – and marries the classic structure of Castlevania with modern enhancements, including enhanced freedom and speed, tarot-based Arcana skills, and more.

Race to save a ravaged Paris before Dracula’s curse can claim Rose, and take on Death itself.

Crazy Taxi Is Back and Going Global in 2027

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Crazy Taxi: World Tour is an all-new installment of SEGA’s classic driving action series. The new trailer, set to “All I Want” by The Offspring, follows Axel on an exciting high-speed ride along city streets before a mysterious driver arrives and sets him off on an international adventure.

The new game adds an in-depth story campaign that unfolds across five unique cities, online multiplayer racing, car customization and a revamped classic mode, all while maintaining the spirit that made the original an icon. Crazy Taxi: World Tour is set to launch in 2027.

JOIN US on XBOX and Game Pass in March 2027

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Start a doomsday cult of your very own! The action/survival cult simulator, JOIN US officially announced a March 2027 launch on XBOX, with Game Pass. Recruit followers, build a compound, issue your own teachings, and prepare your cult for the coming apocalypse in this darkly comedic open world 1-4 player co-op game.

The game’s third trailer, which was launched today, highlighted elements of the game’s narrative campaign for the first time, as well as showcasing recruitment, follower management, chaotic combat, and new wardrobe options. Now available for wishlisting!

Magicians: The Devil’s Deal – Step into a World Where Stage Magic Becomes Real

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Revealed as a world premiere, Magicians: The Devil’s Deal is a narrative-driven first-person action game set in the twisted realms of Theatreland, a nightmarish reimagining of Victorian London – and it comes to XBOX in 2027.

In the trailer, players discovered Jacob, a fallen stage magician bound by a pact with the Devil, wielding deadly magical abilities to escape his enemies. Blending atmospheric exploration, fast-paced combat, and evolving powers, the game introduces a dark journey shaped by ambition, illusion, and consequence.

METRO 2039: First Gameplay Trailer and February 2027 Release Revealed

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Journey back to the dark heart of post-apocalyptic Moscow in the most shocking METRO adventure yet – coming to players in February 2027.

The METRO 2039 first gameplay trailer featured footage captured completely in-game with jaw-dropping visuals, showing how the action and story unfolds across a dystopian post-apocalyptic future. With a blend of first-person shots and custom camera angles, fans got a first look at the Fuhrer Hunter, the man who has washed the Metro in lies and propaganda to gain the ultimate power.

Eagle-eyed fans can see METRO 2039’s trademark mix of immersion, survival, stealth, violence, and horror. Everything that makes up METRO has returned, but there are some new features hinted at here too, from your first look at the Shatun weapon firing in anger, to new items, new mutant variants, and new ways to explore or take advantage of the environment. Wishlist the game now.

Persona 6 Announced, Persona 4 Revival Now Available to Pre-order

Both games available on XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Persona fans received not one but two incredible trailers at today’s Showcase. One was the world premiere Persona 6 teaser that will make RPG fans go wild with excitement! The much-anticipated Persona 6 brings everything beloved about the series into a bold new standalone story. Wishlist Persona 6 today!

And the other featured footage from Persona 4 Revival, announcing the game’s release date: February 18, 2027. Join your friends in Inaba for a full reimagining of the modern classic RPG, featuring enhanced visuals, improved gameplay, modern aesthetics, and quality-of-life updates that bring the classic to life like never before. Persona 4 Revival is now available to pre-order!

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Shows New Gameplay, Arrives August 27

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

We got a fresh look at the bold, unexpected new entry in the Plague Tale universe – as well as its August 27 release date. Set 15 years before the events of the first game in the series, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy follows Sophia on a dangerous journey across a mysterious island haunted by ancient myths and buried secrets.

The gameplay shows how this game blends intense close-quarters combat, exploration, and emotional storytelling, expanding the universe of A Plague Tale while uncovering the terrifying origins of forces long hidden in the shadows. As Sophia ventures deeper into the island’s heart, players will confront deadly trials, unravel forgotten mysteries, and discover a story deeply connected to the Macula.

Valor Mortis: The Brutal First-Person Soulslike Arrives September 24

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Valor Mortis marches onto XBOX on September 24, 2026. The latest trailer revealed Vincent Cassel as the voice of Napoleon Bonaparte, setting the tone for a dark, first-person action-Soulslike where victory may demand more than your life. Set in a twisted vision of the Napoleonic Wars, Valor Mortis casts players as a former soldier who rises from death and must confront the true cost of destiny, loyalty, and empire.

When the emperor commands, will you shrink from the opportunity, or give everything for your country? Wield supernatural powers, battle horrifying monsters, and unravel a conspiracy that threatens all of humanity forged in the shadow of Napoleon’s ambition.

Vivarium: This Anime-Inspired Adventure Brings Cozy Nostalgia in 2027

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Today’s showcase also featured the world premiere of Vivarium, a life-sim adventure inspired by classic cel-drawn anime TV shows and films, arriving in 2027. This nostalgic journey is being developed by Studio Meadowflower and published by Serenity Forge, in close partnership with Shochiku and Crunchyroll.

The reveal offered a first look at the cozy slice-of-life gameplay, dynamic time system, and some of the peculiar residents that bring its explorable terrarium world to life. It also teased some of the mysteries waiting to be uncovered in Vivarium’s non-linear narrative, which is shaped by players’ choices.

Where Winds Meet Arrives on XBOX Today

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

The epic free-to-play Wuxia open-world ARPG, Where Winds Meet is available on XBOX today. Set in the turbulent 10th Century of ancient China, this narrative-driven exploration experience offers absolute freedom for you to define your own martial arts combat style.

Where Winds Meet arrives with exclusive benefits for XBOX Game Pass Ultimate subscribers – and there’s more to come, as the trailer ended with a tease for the next major expansion, Hidden Mountain, which arrives July 2026.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Announced – Coming Early 2027

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Today’s show saw the world premiere of Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, a new, brutal action-RPG from Team NINJA. Set in the aftermath of the first game amid a fantasy take on the late Eastern Han period of Chinese history, you’ll play a nameless champion fighting against humans and demons alike across vast battlefields.

The new game features an evolved Chinese martial arts style integrating both offensive and defensive combat, and you can expect to learn more about what’s new in the coming months. Haven’t played the original? Good news! Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is joining XBOX Game Pass today to help you catch up.

New Updates for Live Games

Age of Empires IV Expands with Raiders of the North Later this Year

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Prepare for epic battles and new strategies as the Vikings and Scots join Age of Empires IV in the Raiders of the North expansion! Today’s trailer introduced the two new civilizations joining the beloved RTS game later this year. Both civilizations will come with new masteries, music, VO, unique units, buildings and more. New content expands the possibilities of gameplay, including new missions for The Crucible and new biomes available across game modes.

Keep an eye on Age of Empires’ website as we reveal more in the upcoming months. Wishlist now on XBOX, Windows Store and Steam.

The Elder Scrolls Online Teases a Thieves Guild Tale & More with Season One

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Season One arrives July 8 with an all-new Thieves Guild storyline, but as it progresses, you’ll also take to the high seas in a new in-game event, encounter the Prince of Madness, and discover a host of new challenges, rewards, and ways to play!

Even better, ESO is also now available with PC Game Pass, bringing it fully into the XBOX Play Anywhere library and truly allowing you to explore and adventure in Tamriel your way – have fun!

Fallout 76: Play the Free Infestations Update Today

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass – see developer website for other platforms

Just when folks thought things were looking safe(r) in post-apocalyptic Appalachia, a wave of Infestations has taken over the map! Available now for all Fallout 76 players, the free Infestations update changes once-familiar locations to host new dangers promising two things: a tough fight and sweet loot for those who survive, including new 4-Star Legendary weapon and armor mods!

What’s more, a new Season has sprung in Fallout 76 with Appalachia Under Siege. Players can rack up S.C.O.R.E. by playing the game and completing challenges, earning Tickets they can redeem for limited-time in-game rewards including outdoorsy additions to your C.A.M.P., new sets of armor, handy consumables and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Adding US National Parks and National Championship Air Races

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere – see developer website for other platforms

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces an unprecedented level of detail to over 30 US national parks with the free World Update 22: US National Parks. Over 400,000 square kilometers of parks have been added, including parks from 12 states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming).

Later this Fall, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will add the fastest motorsport in the world, the National Championship Air Races, covering the historic racetrack in Reno, Nevada and the new track in Roswell, New Mexico. This free update includes the Jet Class, Biplane Class, T-6 Class, the famous Unlimited Class… and the exciting STOL Drag Class.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever produced, featuring the largest, most diverse and detailed fleet of aircraft, the most complete representation of airports and air traffic, and the most visually stunning rendition of Earth ever created. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 goes beyond merely operating the aircraft; it allows simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career. The sky is calling!

Take the Keys to the Sea of Thieves

XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, XBOX on PC, cloud, included with Game Pass, and is XBOX Play Anywhere. Also available on Battle.net – see developer website for other platforms

Rare have lifted the lid on what’s arriving in Season 20 of Sea of Thieves, and it’s an update that will put players in command like never before! In Custom Seas, you’ll have the power to shape the world. Set the rules to create your own custom game modes, add in items and enemies as you see fit, freely assign crews, and capture the resulting mayhem via Free Camera mode to unlock boundless storytelling potential. A number of example creations were also shown, including a Skeleton Scoreboard contest and a Rowboat Royale! Custom Seas launches June 18, free for all players.