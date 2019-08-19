gamescom 2019: Level-Up with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo and Sport Blue Special Editions

At Xbox, we know the controller you reach for can be a form of self-expression as personal as the kicks you choose to rock. They can be reflective of your style and personality or symbolic of a deeper connection to a game, friend or even a nostalgic memory. As we expand our collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers, we aim to provide our fans with new opportunities and more choices to make those kinds of meaningful connections – which is why we’re excited to announce not one, but two new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers releasing this fall.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo Special Edition

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo Special Edition is the first in a brand-new series of controllers and our take on a pattern that is classic and iconic – camouflage. The dark palette of black, grey and warm metallic gold on a slightly textured body gives the Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo Special Edition a rugged and urban street vibe. It features a metallic gold D-Pad and etched trigger grip that gives you extra control where you need it most. If gritty and cool are your style, you’ll want to scoop one up beginning October 8 for $69.99 USD or pre-order now at select retailers worldwide, including Microsoft Store, near you or online.

To celebrate this new camo series, we teamed up with Meta Threads for the new Xbox Night Ops Camo Label Tee, exclusive to the Xbox Official Gear Shop. Take your love for all things Xbox to the streets with this 100% combed cotton tee in medium weight, pre-shrunk and finished with silk screened detailing and a woven Xbox label. Available in Unisex and Women’s styles, you can get yours from Xbox Official Gear Shop online starting August 20 in the US and Canada for $24.99 USD/$32.99 CAD. If you’re at gamescom this week, swing by the Xbox Official Gear Shop in Hall 5.2 or the Xbox Open Doors location in Gloria Theater to pick up the Xbox Night Ops Camo Label Tee and other Xbox gear in person starting August 19.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Blue Special Edition

Inspired by sports lifestyle, activewear and pop culture, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Blue Special Edition is the third installment in the Sport Series. Like its predecessors, the Sport White Special Edition and Sport Red Special Edition, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Blue Special Edition features a geometric design with eye-catching metallic accents and a metallic D-Pad. The vibrant blue rubberized grip gives it a pop of color while providing enhanced comfort that helps you stay on target. How’s that for form and function? You can pre-order yours now at select retailers worldwide including Microsoft Store, near you or online, or pick one up beginning September 17 for $69.99 USD.

Controller Gear Xbox Pro Charging Stands

To complete your ensemble, be sure to pick up the matching Night Ops Camo Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand or Sport Blue Special Edition Xbox Pro Gear Charging Stand by Controller Gear for a seamless charging setup. Controller Gear Xbox Pro Charging Stands are built with the same high-quality materials as Xbox Wireless Controllers, so it’s always an exact match and perfect fit. Each Xbox Pro Charging Stand comes with a premium charging stand, battery cover, rechargeable battery and 6-foot power cord. At $49.99 USD, you can pre-order now or pick up the Night Ops Camo Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand starting October 8 and the Sport Blue Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand starting September 17 at select online retailers in the US and CA, including Microsoft Store.

As with all Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Night Ops Camo Special Edition and Sport Blue Special Edition controllers are compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and include fan-favorite features you know and love such as a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, Bluetooth technology to play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets or Samsung Gear VR. You can also take advantage of the custom button-mapping feature through the Xbox Accessories app to customize your gear just the way you like it. In select markets, these controllers come with 14-day trials for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, so you can explore and discover your next favorite game.