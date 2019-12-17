Xbox Sessions: Actor John Boyega Tests His Jedi Skills in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Making his way across the galaxy to our studio, we sat down with talented actor John Boyega to catch up on one of the world’s most iconic franchises and play the brand-new, action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the latest episode of Xbox Sessions.

Although John’s Star Wars character, Finn, rejected his stormtrooper armor, John was ready for battle and showed us his own surprising aptitude with the Force as he mastered the art of lightsaber combat in a boss fight against the hulking Inquisitor, the Ninth Sister. Not to mention John appreciated the new cinematic cuts in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – especially because they gave him enough time to grab a snack while playing.

Don’t miss out on learning about John’s favorite Jedi of all time and seeing his unboxing of the epic Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle during this episode of Xbox Sessions, out now on the YouTube Xbox Channel!

You, too, can become a Jedi and take on the galaxy-spanning adventure that awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order available now for Xbox One, the world’s most powerful console.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more upcoming episodes of Xbox Sessions!