Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1! A Plague Tale: Innocence, Children of Morta, and Gris Coming Soon

Children of Morta (ID@Xbox)

A story-driven action RPG about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption. With a unique mix of action-adventure, RPG, rogue-lite, and hack and slash, you’ll develop not only individual characters but also the entire family as they stand against an encroaching darkness.

Gris (ID@Xbox)

A serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score where light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as the story unfolds, allowing Gris to see her world in a different way, unlocking new paths to explore using her new abilities.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history in this acclaimed action adventure game. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, they will struggle to survive against overwhelming odds and fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

