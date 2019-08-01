Tune-In Tomorrow to the ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood Finale

Tomorrow night, ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood concludes on TBS with the sixth and final episode of the docu series focused on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports. If you’d like to catch up with the entire series of The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood ahead of the finale, you can watch all five aired episodes through VOD on the Gears Esports website.

Stemming from Xbox’s partnership with ELEAGUE, the six-part docu series focused on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports on TBS, the ELEAGUE Gears Summer Invitational was held three weeks ago, crowning Tox Gaming as the inaugural champions of the first Gears 5 esports event. In addition to a thrilling weekend of competition, we announced the first details of the Gears Esports 2019-2020 season, including a partnership with PGL to create a new Pro League.

To continue the Gears Esports journey, be sure to tune-in to the sixth and final episode of The Bonds & Betrayals of Brotherhood airing on TBS tomorrow, Friday, August 2, at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT. The docu series will continue to explore each player’s intense connection to the game and each other as they navigate to become the best players in the world on Gears 5 Esports.

Episode 6 of The Bonds & Betrayals of Brotherhood highlights pro player Justin “Kenny” Kenny’s career in Gears Esports – spanning across numerous titles, teams, and organizations over the years. Kenny reflects upon how the Gears Esports scene has both itself grown and allowed him to grow along with it.

The final episode also provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the recent ELEAGUE Gears 5 Invitational event and allows each of the six featured series pro players to reflect upon on their performance competing in the unreleased title. Through the eyes of these players, viewers will get the chance to experience the Gears 5 esports mode, Escalation, and prepare for the upcoming Gears 5 Esports season.

To stay updated, follow @EsportsGears on Twitter and visit Gears.gg. Be sure to also check out ELEAGUE’s channels; @ELEAGUETV and www.ELEAGUE.com.