Xbox and Taco Bell Partner for the Biggest Console Giveaway of the Year

Xbox and Taco Bell are teaming up for the third year in a row to give fans the chance to win the most craveable kit yet: an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition Bundle. And with a winner every 10 minutes on average, this is also the largest Xbox console giveaway of the year.

What do you need to do to win, you ask? All you have to do is enjoy a Double Chalupa Box* starting tomorrow, October 17, through November 23 and follow the instructions on the box, or the instructions received through the free method of entry process, to enter the code and instantly see if you win. All winners will receive their bundle within 48 hours of completing registration and receipt of verification – taco-bout fast service.

The exclusive bundle includes a limited-edition Xbox One X Eclipse console featuring Taco Bell’s iconic ring noise when powered on; the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 which launches on November 4 – so lucky winners will get their hands on it early; and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, as well as access to a curated library of over 100 high-quality Console and PC games.

If that wasn’t enough, fans who order the Double Chalupa box online at ta.co or through the Taco Bell app for in-store pickup at participating Taco Bell restaurants will receive, while supplies last, a 14-day access code to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate making even more fans winners this year.

But wait, there’s more! Use the “What’s Your Taco Bell Gamertag” chart to spice up your gamer tag! Show it off on social media or if you’re feeling saucy, utilize your free gamertag change to show it off on Xbox Live. Read more about changing your gamer tag here and here.

*No purchase necessary. For complete rules, head to the promotion’s official page.