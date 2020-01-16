CES 2020: PC Gaming Experiences Designed for Everyone

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas kicked off 2020 with a look at what’s in store for a variety of players this year, with exciting innovations for PC gaming and Microsoft’s device partners announcing some of the best upcoming hardware and software in the industry.

From the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops yet, to immersive monitors giving players a deeper, more robust experience, in addition to new gaming desktops and graphics cards, there’s plenty for PC gamers to be excited for in the year ahead.

To catch you up on all the news from last week, we’ve wrapped up all the CES 2020 announcements from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and iBuyPower below.

Acer

Acer introduced new Predator monitors offering gamers a more immersive and expansive view of their play.

The Predator CG552K features a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel that’s Adaptive Sync and HDMI VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) compatible, making it ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers wanting a higher vantage point. The 37.5-inch monitor increases gaming immersion with a 2300R curved UWQHD+ panel and Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certification that makes colors pop.

The 32-inch Predator X32 gaming monitor reproduces brilliant visuals with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, Vesa Display HDR 1400 certification and 89.5% Rec. 2020, perfect for gamers who also create their own videos.

Asus

Asus released new Strix gaming desktops, the Zephyrus G14 laptop and TUF laptops presenting device options for every type of gamer.

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) debuted a handful of new Strix models: Strix GA35 and GT35 gaming desktops to get players tournament-ready for competitive esports. They’re engineered to sustain smooth gameplay under serious pressure and offer the flexibility to do everything from producing top-quality streams to developing games. In addition to those new gaming devices, Asus ROG also announced new Strix GA15 and GT15 gaming desktops that focus on gaming fundamentals for competitive esports players on a budget. Lean and lightweight, these leverage powerful, latest generation processors to capably handle hardcore gaming, streaming and multitasking. These use the latest 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen CPUs and upcoming 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

The Zephyrus G14 brings premium innovations to a wider audience with an ultra-slim form factor at just 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, all without compromising performance. The Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook features RTX graphics for high frame rates when playing popular games, and also lets gamers choose between high refresh or high resolution for their display; the choice of 120Hz refresh rate or WQHD resolution panels allows users to optimize for gaming or creating content. G14 has an optional AniMe Matrix display that deepens personalization, enabling users to show custom graphics, animations and other effects across more than a thousand mini LEDs embedded in the lid.

The 15-inch TUF Gaming A15 and F15, along with their 17-inch A17 and F17 siblings, deliver an unprecedented experience for the price. Key to the experience is potent processing power, thanks to a choice between 4th Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs and upcoming 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Nvidia Turing-based GPUs up to the GeForce RTX 2060 feed frames into fast displays that refresh at up to 144Hz and use AMD FreeSync technology to ensure smoother, tear-free gaming across a wide range of titles.

Dell

Dell announced the new Alienware gaming monitor and a redesigned Dell G5 15 SE laptop with new features and enhanced performance.

Built for speed with a 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also has AMD Radeon FreeSync and is G-Sync compatible.

The newly redesigned Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition) is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8 cores and 16 threads) paired with the latest AMD Radeon RX 5000M Series graphics. The two chips work seamlessly together using AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by automatically shifting power as needed between the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, giving gamers precisely what they want at each moment of play.

Lenovo

Lenovo released a number of new performance monitors and laptops, giving gamers a variety of devices to choose how they want to enhance their battle experience.

With the new premium Lenovo Q27h Monitor, users can seamlessly switch between entertainment and their latest creative project. Its 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) provides IPS high-resolution ​and 350 nits of brightness. The four-sided near-edgeless bezel brings a noticeably wider viewing experience when playing the hottest gaming titles in your spare time with super-fast 4ms response time, and a smooth 75Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur in the game.

The Lenovo Legion Y740S is Lenovo’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptop yet with up to eight hours of battery life. It’s got up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors (coming soon) reaching more than 5 GHz and Q-Control, with which users can shift gears with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys. Jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage. Made with long-term gaming usage in mind, enjoy the new tactile feel of the Lenovo Legion keyboards, featuring quick response time with 100% anti-ghosting, improved ergonomic key size and responsive switches designed for smoother typing and gameplay.

Stay focused on the game with the new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor with a 24.5-inch, Full HD IPS panel display built into the near-edgeless chassis. Crank up refresh rates all the way to 240Hz—more FPS means that more data flows between the GPU and monitor, helping to eliminate tearing in most multiplayer games. It comes with anti-glare panel and up to 400 nits of brightness and is TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified to reduce eye strain. Curved monitors make gaming more immersive and comfortable, as the curve simulates a more natural viewing experience for your eyes, neck and head—allowing the gamer to see all the action at once.

The new 31.5-inch Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor has near-edgeless bezel QHD (2560 x 1440) screen resolution for clear visuals and superior picture quality. Catch every player movement with its wide viewing angle, high-screen brightness and excellent contrast ratio.

Or, choose the heavy-duty yet compact 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display on the Lenovo G27c Gaming Monitor — both monitors have a curvature of 1500R for complete game immersion. The latter is engineered to deliver virtually tear-free and stutter-free gameplay and is capable of an amazingly high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, helping to rid gaming distractions such as choppy images, streaks and motion blur.

iBuyPower

iBuyPower showed off an expansion of its Element Case line and next gen Revolt Series.

For a different take on the traditional PC layout, the Element Dual features a binary chamber design. With the PSU mounted vertically on the bottom right side of the case and hidden behind the motherboard tray, users will be left with an open aesthetic on the left side and substantial space for maximum component compatibility. The Element CL case is pre-built systems is designed with an integrated front panel distribution plate for easier bends and less complicated routing.

The Revolt GT3 will take on a new aesthetic compared to the asymmetrical design of its predecessors, housing small form factor systems and providing support for ITX motherboards and SFX power supplies up to 750W. Systems constructed in it will be mounted to and suspended inside an outer frame by flexible rubber supports designed to add both cushion from shock and vibration damping.

These are just some of the new products that are bringing powerful experiences to Windows 10 gamers in 2020. Check back on Xbox Wire or the Windows Experience blog to keep up with the latest PC gaming product releases and news.