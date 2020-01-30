Xbox, Nike, and EA Sports Team Up on Custom Xbox One Inspired by Special Edition Air Max 90s

Xbox, EA Sports, and Nike are celebrating Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with a limited-edition custom Xbox One X console, inspired by the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 dropped this evening on the red carpet of EA Sports Bowl, EA’s annual Super Bowl event.

The limited-edition Xbox One X features an all-white foundation with speckled red and blue details matching the outsole of the sneakers, representing the EA Sports logo and NFL shield. The iconic Nike swoosh and Madden NFL 20 title can be seen imprinted on the top of the console along with EA Sports infamous tagline, “It’s In The Game”, which is also featured on the shoes’ interchangeable laces. The console comes with two controllers, one red-themed controller and one blue-themed controller, perfectly matching the design of the console and shoes.

A mainstay in the Air Max legacy, the custom Air Max 90s include snaps that can be mixed and matched in different areas of the shoe – allowing for extensive customization – and comes with interchangeable red, white and blue laces.

Starting January 31 at 8:00am PT through February 8 at 7:00pm PT, fans will have the chance to win the console of sneakerhead dreams – all you need to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console plus two custom controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20. Please see here for official rules.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, fans will also be able to unlock pairs of the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s through a raffle at Nike Miami starting on Friday, January 31.