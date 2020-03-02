Expand Your Collection with New Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controllers

For many of our Xbox fans, collecting new Xbox Wireless Controllers and expressing yourselves with unique gaming gear is a way of life. We share the same passion and are excited to announce two new Special Edition Xbox Wireless controllers to add to your collection: the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition and the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition is the third controller in our Phantom Series. The design is rooted in sci-fi, influenced by the type of aesthetics found in “Ex-Machina” and “Ghost in Shell,” and blended with mysterious luxury to create totally unique designs. Highlighted by an ultra-saturated magenta color effect transitioning to translucent, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition joins the Phantom Series in a bold way. You can add Phantom Magenta Special Edition to your collection for $69.99 beginning March 17 or pre-order yours today at Microsoft Stores, online and in-person, and select online retailers worldwide.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition is the second in our Camo series, the Xbox take on a very classic and iconic look. Specifically, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition puts a technical twist on the popular Winter Camo white and grey color scheme. By using frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern, the controller camouflages itself from the inside-out. The diamond-texture on its triggers helps maintain a level of extra technical precision in this series. The Arctic Camo Special Edition will be available in May (for USA, exclusively at Microsoft Stores and Walmart). If you want to lock yours down before then, you can pre-order yours today, worldwide, at Microsoft Stores and select online retailers.

Designs so stunning deserve to be showcased, and what better way than to combine form and function with Controller Gear’s Phantom Magenta and Arctic Camo Xbox Pro Charging stands. Designed for Xbox, Controller Gear’s Xbox Pro Charging Stands are built with the same high-quality material as Xbox Wireless controllers, so it’s always an exact match, and the magnetic contact system ensures a perfect fit and secure charge every time. Each Xbox Pro Charging Stand comes with a premium charging stand, battery cover, rechargeable battery, and 6-foot power cord. The Phantom Magenta and Artic Camo Xbox Pro Charging Stands will be available in North America for $49.99. You can pick up the Phantom Magenta Xbox Pro Charging Stand beginning March 17 at your local Microsoft Store, in person and online, and at select online retailers. The Arctic Camo Xbox Pro Charging Stand will be available April 27 at select online retailers.

Like all Xbox Wireless Controllers, both the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition and the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition are compatible with the Xbox One family of devices. These new controllers will also work with Xbox Series X, Window 10, and mobile devices (when using your Xbox controller with a mobile device, your performance may vary depending on the device and the mobile operating system version). You can also take advantage of the custom button-mapping feature through the Xbox Accessories app. In select markets, these controllers come with 14-day trials for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.




