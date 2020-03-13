Final Bleeding Edge Beta Available Today With Xbox Game Pass

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The final Bleeding Edge closed beta is upon us and kicks off later today and runs through March 16! If you’d like to get involved, you can pre-order on BleedingEdge.com or play with Xbox Game Pass.

The Bleeding Edge closed beta will also be available through the Project xCloud preview on Android phones and tablets! If you’re interested in signing up to participate in the Project xCloud preview, please visit xbox.com/projectxcloud.

Can I pre-install?

Yes! The beta app is now ready for pre-install for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass. All players will need to pre-install or update their beta app, even if you were playing in our February beta.

When can I play?

The beta starts on Friday March 13 and will run until Monday, March 16. For your local start and end times, check the map below or use your preferred conversion tool.

What’s new in the second beta?

We’ve made some changes and added new features to the second beta based on your feedback from the first beta. Your feedback goes a long way to helping us make Bleeding Edge awesome, so please continue to share your thoughts with us via the Discord or the forums!

In-game music (experimental)

Improved pacing of Power Collection game mode

Variety of performance optimisations: lag, stability, frame rate

Overhauled leaver penalty system

Balancing tweaks & new mods for fighters

Check out our full patch notes here.

What do I get for pre-ordering?

If you pre-order Bleeding Edge, you’ll be granted access to this upcoming closed beta, and you’ll also get the bonus Punk Pack of in-game cosmetic items! The Punk Pack contains the following:

Punk Rock Niđhöggr Skin

Butterpunk Buttercup Skin

Outrider ZeroCool Skin

Rioter’s Hoverboard

Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack

Three bonus emotes

If you play Xbox Game Pass in the launch week (between March 24-31) you’ll also be entitled to the Punk Pack!

Join us live with Xbox On!

We’re joining forces with the Xbox On team on Friday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m.-10 p.m. GMT) to host the Bleeding Edge Rumble! The Rumble will pit four special guests against the community in the Bleeding Edge battle arenas. There will be goodies to give away, quizzes, 4v4 combat carnage, and guaranteed shenanigans. Watch live at mixer.com/xboxon.

We hope you’ll join us in the closed beta this weekend, and we’ll see you later this month for the launch of Bleeding Edge on March 24!