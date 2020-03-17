Xbox One S Roblox Bundle Lets You Play and Create Without Limits

Summary The New Xbox One Roblox Bundle is available starting today at participating retailers worldwide for $299.99 USD.

Along with an Xbox One S console, the bundle comes with a free-to-play download of Roblox, three exclusive avatar bundles, three exclusive accessories, 2,500 Robux and a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial.

With this bundle and the upcoming Bloxy Awards, now is a great time to join the Roblox community.

Get ready to explore millions of community-created experiences with the all-new Xbox One S Roblox bundle, featuring exclusive content on Roblox. The Xbox One S Roblox bundle is available now at Microsoft Store, near you and online, and participating retailers worldwide, for $299.99 USD.

With the Xbox One S Roblox bundle you get a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox Wireless Controller and a free-to-play download of Roblox. You’ll also get three exclusive Roblox avatar bundles: defend your honor as Kijo the Vengeful Samurai, transform into the mighty Metal Menace Mech or get ready to rumble as Brawk Tyson: Featherweight Champ. You can even mix-and-match their parts to create your own unique avatar.

Additionally, with the Xbox One S Roblox bundle, you’ll get the exclusive Kidomaru the Cursed Blade, Mecha Domino Crown and World Championship Belt accessories to trick out your Roblox avatar even further, plus 2,500 Robux to spend on additional avatar customization options or extra perks in some of your favorite Roblox games.

The bundle also comes with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, so you can get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, and access to over 100 great games on console and PC. Be sure to visit xbox.com or swing by your local retailer for more information on the bundle.

Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you and your friends play, create, and be anything you can imagine. Live out your greatest cops-and-robbers fantasy in Jailbreak, a massively multiplayer open-world action game created by Badimo. Construct epic roller coasters with friends in the wildly popular simulation game Theme Park Tycoon 2 from Den_S. Or embark on a magical adventure across an island brimming with cute and exotic pets in DreamCraft’s massively popular social roleplay game, Adopt Me. With an ever-expanding library of user-created experiences, there’s always something new and exciting for everyone to play.

Xbox One is the only console system that plays the best games of the past, present and future with thousands of games available today. If you’re playing on Xbox One X or Xbox One S, you can also enjoy the ultimate 4K entertainment experience with a built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray player, premium audio with Dolby Atmos support and the fastest, most reliable gaming network with Xbox Live.

Roblox’s biggest awards show, the Bloxys, is premiering on March 21 at 12:00 pm PST, so there couldn’t be a better time to pick up this new Xbox One S bundle. The event will be streamed in-game for the first time ever, so you and your friends can hang out, have fun, and celebrate the biggest Roblox games and creators of 2019 side-by-side in the same experience. Head to roblox.com/bloxyawards for more information. Hope to see you at the show!