Gears Tactics Launch Trailer Debuts; Pre-Load Today on PC

Gears Tactics is now available for pre-load for Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Windows 10 PC, and Steam ahead of its April 28 launch.

The Xbox One version is in development and will arrive later this year.

We’re two weeks away from Gears Tactics bringing the fast pace, visceral action and trademark executions of the Gears franchise to the turn-based strategy genre on PC., To ensure you and your squad are ready to get boots on the ground and keep the Locust underground, we’re bringing you an action-packed Gears Tactics trailer that introduces the game’s heroes, customizable items and weapons, five unique character classes, and a tease of the enemy onslaught that awaits. The aggressive gameplay of Gears infused into the turn-based strategy genre will have you rethink your approach for each unique action – three per turn – as Gears Tactics encourages freedom of movement, fluidity in character skillsets and features unprecedented action and boss battles.

Gears Tactics is now available for pre-load for Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Windows 10, and Steam ahead of its April 28 launch for the PC. Pre-order Gears Tactics or play with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) before May 4 to receive the Thrashball Cole Character Pack which includes Augustus Cole as a recruit and the Thrashball Armor Set, complete with rare abilities.

For more about the game, check out Five Things You Need to Know about Gears Tactics, how Microsoft and Intel optimized Gears Tactics for PC as well as ongoing developer blog posts at gearstactics.com.

Series fans will want to check out “Gears of War: Bloodlines,” the new novel by New York Times bestselling author Jason Hough, that sets the stage for the events of Gears 5 and Gears Tactics, and the father-daughter relationship between the games’ leads, Kait and Gabe Diaz. “Gears of War: Bloodlines” is available in paperback, ebook and audiobook on April 21, 2020.

For those interested in going behind the scenes with the artists and developers, “Gears Tactics: The Art of the Game” tracks the entire development process from concept sketches to final production art. Gears Tactics: The Art of the Game is available April 28, 2020 from Titan Books.

