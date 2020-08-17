Battletoads Achievement Reveal
Games

Battletoads Achievements Revealed

by Paul Collins, Lead Designer at Rare

Summary

  • Get your first look at the achievements available to unlock in the brand new Battletoads.
  • Five secret achievements remain for players to discover for themselves.
  • Look forward to the first new Battletoads game in 26 years, launching on August 20!

On August 20, players will be able to dive into an all-new Battletoads adventure when the game launches with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam. Zitz, Rash and Pimple will be brawling, shooting and quipping their way through multi-genre gameplay that challenges them to overcome everything from street fights to space battles, all enjoyable with up to three players thanks to drop-in couch co-op.

Tying all of those varied moments together are, of course, the enemy encounters that put the battle in Battletoads. If you’re eager to get to grips with the distinct play style of each member of the trio and the morph attacks you’ll be unleashing as you smash your way to victory, we recommend checking out our recent ‘Brawling Battletoads’ video:

Alongside the riotous fisticuffs and cartoon-style comedy there’ll also be plenty of fun achievements to earn, one or two of which demand skills worthy of the ’Toads themselves! We’re excited to unveil a pre-launch list today here on Xbox Wire – there are a few secret achievements we’re keeping a lid on for now, but here’s the amphibian’s share of what’s in store:

Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionPoints
Toads in a HoleComplete Feed the Fantasy.10
Road RashComplete To the Queen.10
Parks & Recreational ViolenceComplete At the Carn-Evil.10
Enough Toying AroundComplete So That’s How That Works.10
Should Get the Pants FirstComplete Time for Plan B.30
Came, Sawed, ConqueredComplete Stumped.15
Logged OutComplete A Hard Axe to Follow.15
A Test of MedalComplete The Trials of Pummel Horse.15
Jeff of a SleighsmanComplete Mis-treatied.30
We Were ProvokedComplete Spacebrawls.15
Learning the RopesComplete We Go High.15
STREET JUSTICE!Complete Street Justice!15
Hiking With FriendsComplete Bigger Than It Looks.15
Galaxy’s Most WantedComplete Most Unwanted.15
A Mountain Sense of UneaseComplete Reaching the Peak.15
With Friends Like These…Complete A Rock and a Hard Place.20
Rebooting BattletoadsComplete Emergency Stations.40
Into the Third DimensionUse your tongue to reach a new plane.5
B-B-B-BLOCK BREAKER!!Smash through 50 enemy block attempts.15
You’re Dead, You Ding-Dongs!Surrender to your arch-enemies.20
Season Two When?Complete the story on any difficulty.20
BattlemaniacsDefeat 100 enemies.20
Special EffectsUse 200 ’Toad abilities.20
Mighty MorphingFinish off 200 enemies with morph attacks.20
Thoroughly TestedDestroy 50 enemies in space combat.20
It Begins…Get your first collectable.5
Scratching an ItchGet all collectables in a level.10
Making ProgressGet a total of 25 collectables.15
I’ve Started So I’ll FinishGet a total of 75 collectables.30
Did You Use a Walkthrough?Get every collectable in the game!60
Three Is the Magic NumberIn 3P Co-Op, all three ’Toads attack the same enemy.10
Reviving a ClassicRevive another ’Toad during Co-Op play.10
Not All Toads Are EqualEarn a participation award in Co-Op.10
JeffortlessIn 3P Co-Op, all ‘Toads grind a rail at the same time.10
Hack-Door ShenanigansHack a door in Co-Op.10
Live and Let DriveIn 3P Co-Op, stay alive on bikes together – for 300 seconds!20
Can’t Touch ThisIn Co-Op, complete Time for Plan B without taking a hit.20
To Me, To YouIn Co-Op, build up a 100-Hit combo.20
Toad Cuddle!Finish the game on ‘Battletoads’ difficulty.30
Brawling… With Style!Earn your first ‘S’ Rank from an encounter.15
Straight-A StudentEarn 20 ‘A’ Ranks from encounters.15
Dodgebrawl ChampionFinish a fight without taking damage.5
Hey, This Is a Rental!Score 75 near-misses while riding a rented turbo bike.15
PhotobombedTake an enemy’s photo when it’s in warning distance.15
Be TightDeal with your friends without any restarts.20
Take This, Axeman!Find a way to keep a Champion’s weapon stuck.5
Toad It Off & On AgainRepair your ship without any reboots.10
The PurgeEscape from a Topian in less than 4 minutes.20
MementoadsProp up the Jercurian tourism industry.5
Warped Sense of HumorFind the ‘Warp Wall’ while riding a turbo bike.10
Dealt a Lucky HandGet a flawless victory in Toadshambo.5
Not Just for the HolidaysLand a streak of 15 hits while destroying a totem.15
The Dlala CodeEnter the Dlala Code. What could it be…?5
Blink and You’ll Miss ItDefeat 25 pink eyeballs during Time for Plan B.10
Hit the DropFreefall more than 10 meters while escaping a Topian.10
Extra CreditWatch the credits! You know you want to.5

To get an idea of what kinds of tricks, traps and turbo bike terrors stand between you and 1000 delicious gamerscore, stay tuned to Rare on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as we’ll have more gameplay to share ahead of the game’s launch on August 20. Until then, check out the Battletoads Microsoft Store page or wishlist the game on Steam, and get ready to take cover – the Battletoads are back!

Download set