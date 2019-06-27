NFL Great Marshawn Lynch and NBA’s Lonzo Ball to Play Fortnite on Xbox Sessions

Calling all Fortnite fans and sports fanatics! Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NBA point guard Lonzo Ball will join us for the next episode of Xbox Sessions. The superstar athletes will go head-to-head in Fortnite today, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. PDT on the Xbox Mixer, Twitch and YouTube channels.

Each player will need to bring their A-game to find loot, build huge forts and battle to be the last one standing. Pick up some tips and tricks from the pros, learn how Lonzo’s win in Fortnite compares to his wins on the court and see if Chug Splash will help Marshawn in the battle as much as his “power pellets” have on the field.

Hosted by Brittney Elena, you won’t want to miss Marshawn and Lonzo in the next Xbox Sessions on Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console. Tune in today, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. PDT on the Mixer Xbox Channel, Twitch Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel to see who comes out on top.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future episodes of Xbox Sessions!