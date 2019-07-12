Gears 5 Multiplayer Debuts at This Weekend’s ELEAGUE Gears Summer Invitational

In April 2019, Xbox and Turner Broadcasting announced that ELEAGUE, the premium esports content and live event brand from Turner and IMG, would produce the “ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series,” a six-part linear series and live tournament partnership.

Premiering in June 2019, “The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood” has now run four of six total episodes on TBS, introducing the players and stories of Gears Esports and setting the stage for the worldwide premiere of Gears 5 Versus multiplayer. Starting this Saturday, July 13, the best Gears of War players from around the world will battle it out in Gears 5 Escalation at Turner Broadcasting’s elite ELEAGUE studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

The ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series Invitational will be broadcast on Twitch.tv/ELEAGUETV beginning at 10 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT on both Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14, kicking off with an exciting announcement on the future of Gears Esports.

Throughout the weekend, eight professional teams will play in the single-elimination tournament, with each match consisting of a best-of-three map competition. The Grand Final will be played as a best-of-five map showdown.

All eyes will be on Tox Gaming, the reigning champions of Gears of War 4 Esports. The Tox Gaming players (formerly Optic Gaming) have over 17 Gears of War trophies to their name, and have dominated the Gears Esports scene throughout Seasons 1 & 2 of The Gears of War 4 Pro Circuit. With the emergence of Gears 5, rival teams Reciprocity, Rise Nation, and Ghost Gaming will fight to establish a new era of Gears Esports dominance this weekend.

ELEAGUE has aligned with some of the most popular titles in the business such as; Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – including the hosting of two CS:GO Major Championships – Overwatch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Dota 2, EA Sports FIFA 19, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, Injustice 2, Rocket League, Tekken 7 and Formula E.

Following the tournament, “The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood” will return to TBS on Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2 at 11 p.m. PDT/EDT.

For more information about Gears Esports, please visit www.gears.gg and follow on Twitter @EsportsGears. Be sure to also check out ELEAGUE’s channels; @ELEAGUETV and www.ELEAGUE.com.