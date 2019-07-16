Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Resident Evil 4, and More 

Are you ever at a Summer BBQ and your friend asks you what kind of food you want off the grill? It can be seriously overwhelming. You’ve got hot dogs, burgers, meat skewers, maybe some corn on the cob with extra salt, lime, and cotija cheese to give it that extra flavor zing…it’s never an easy choice. Well friend, not to put you in a tough position or anything, but we’ve been working the grill for quite a while and we’ve cooked up a lot of games for you this Summer. Our favorite flavor? Hot new games for our Xbox Game Pass friends. Sure, you can play them all, but the hardest part is choosing what to pick first. Grab a plate, we’ve got a lot to go over.

ICYMI, Gears 5 Tech Test is playable beginning Friday, July 19 so cancel your plans and meet up online instead to help test multiplayer! All Xbox Game Pass members get access to play the Tech Test beginning July 19 and July 26, but you can queue up the download starting Wednesday, July 17.

Are you or your friends not already signed up for Xbox Game Pass? New members get their first 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (that’s Xbox Game Pass for Console and for PC and Xbox Live Gold all in one) for just $1!

Games Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

July 17

Night Call (Xbox Game Pass PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

A corrupt detective plans to pin a series of murders on you unless you can aid the investigation. As a cab driver working the Paris night shift, pick up passengers, listen to their emotion-fueled stories, and gather clues to solve the mystery in three unique cases.

July 18

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

A first-rate gaming experience as players are offered tactical freedom to carry out open-world missions as the iconic Snake (a.k.a. Big Boss) in the latest entry of the long-running Metal Gear series.

The Banner Saga 3 (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

The final dramatic chapter in this critically acclaimed Viking RPG series. As the world continues to crumble around you, how will you protect your allies and what choices will you make as the Darkness draws near?

July 25

For the King (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

None before you have returned from their journey; can you put an end to the Chaos? A strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure in either single-player or online and local co-op.

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Play the legendary fighting game with stunning 60fps visuals, over-the-top action, a wild cast of combatants, rocking reactive music, and c-c-c-combo breakers! Includes all 26 characters from Seasons 1-3.

Resident Evil 4 (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

The survival horror masterpiece comes to Xbox One in 1080p HD with an improved frame rate, a thrilling storyline, and that classic third-person action gameplay you’ve come to love from the long-running Resident Evil series.

